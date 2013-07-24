Oakland, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2013 --The Pop Art Bakeshop is Oakland’s freshest specialty bakery, serving the community delicious pastry, desserts and specialty baked goods. Located in the San Antonio district of East Oakland, Pop Art Bakeshop is bringing a fresh new eating experience to this resurgent community. The bakery is open for breakfast and lunch serving great food, created by talented bakers with creative expression, art, and Oakland pride.



Everything is created with attention to flavor, freshness, quality and delivering a special eating experience. As Chef Jason Henry explains, “We use only the best, natural ingredients to bring out the full flavor and texture of each item, so small portions amply satisfy. Everything is made fresh in micro batches and change with the seasons and availability of the best locally sourced ingredients.”



The menu always includes Pop Art Bakeshop signature treats like Cheesecake Lollipops, brownies, amazing breakfast biscuits, a house made vegan super food granola, and a Roast Co. coffee blended specially for Pop Art Bakeshop. There are a limited amount of gluten free items available with more to come.



A long time Oakland resident, Chef Jason Henry is committed to serving and enriching the Oakland community. “ One of my passions is working with young people to instill the love of preparing and enjoying delicious, healthy, sensible food and we’re proud to be partnering with community youth outreach groups like Youth Employment Partnership and Lao Family Community Development to do just that.”



Everyone that visits the PopArt Bakeshop July 30th- August 2nd, will be treated to special deals, fun activities and certainly some delicious free samples.



About The PopArt Bakeshop

The Pop Art Bakeshop is a specialty bakery located in the San Antonio district of East Oakland. The bakery is open for breakfast and lunch serving great food, specialty baked goods, pastries and specially blended coffees and beverages. By combining food science, art, and creativity owner, Chef Jason Henry, creates specialty baked goods and desserts that pack a lot of flavor and satisfaction into small bites. Menu items are geared to take advantage of seasonal flavors, local ingredients; everything is made fresh in micro batches. A limited amount of gluten free items are available with more to come. In addition to the retail store, the Pop Art Bakeshop works with caterers and event planners, provides wholesale products to local retailers, and offers custom desserts for weddings and events. Pop Art Bakeshop is proud of its Oakland roots and being part of a vibrant East Oakland community.



About Chef Jason Henry Wasiak

Born and raised in New York City, Chef Jason Henry spent most of his life as a professional visual and conceptual artist before he decided to take his passion for food in a more serious direction. Jason’s creative nature always led him to visualizing and making things that are unique, and food was a natural medium him. Chef Jason Henry’s vision of pastry and flavor as conceptual art moved him to study and train at the CSCA Le Cordon Bleu Baking and Patisserie school. He has worked with some of the best in the business, as head pastry chef at Joe’s Of Venice Beach under Chefs Joe Miller and Joshua Gil, and for "caterer to the stars" Gary Arabia at Global Cuisine in Hollywood. Jason’s creative drive as an artist and passion for food as a chef inspired him to share his vision of food, flavor, and unique presentation with the world and open the Pop Art Bakeshop.