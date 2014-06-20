The Portable Electronic Cigarette Charger Makes Vaping on the Go Easier Than Ever

Burbank, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2014 --Consumers can take their electronic cigarettes with them wherever they go and never have to worry about running out of power. That is thanks to this innovative product from Triple Seven eCigs.



The USB Power eCigarette charges anywhere there is a USB port. Customers won’t have to plan ahead with a spare battery or find a wall outlet to charge their battery. Instead, they can use their vehicle’s USB port, a computer, video game console or even a portable device to refill their e-cigarette’s battery.



Triple Seven eCigs has been great at bringing convenient vaping to its customers over the last few years. They offer a variety of products that are designed to make using electronic cigarettes easy on the consumer. And their products often come in a number of different designs.



With so many devices offering USB ports these days, it won’t be difficult for consumers to find a place to charge up their batteries. It is convenient for those who want to use their cigarette after work- they can simply charge their battery at their computer, and it will be ready for them to use shortly.



It can also be used while it is charging. The lengthy cord and the battery’s compatibility with numerous other Triple Seven products make it easy for consumers to enjoy their e-cigarettes where they like.



The USB Power eCigarette comes in two varieties- a manual and an automatic version. They both sell from the company’s website for $19.95. The manual battery requires that users hold down the activation button to use the product. The longer the button is depressed, the thicker the vapor will be. The automatic battery detects the user’s attempts to use the e-cigarette and activates for the length of the puff.



Like all of Triple Seven’s products, these are made from premium-quality materials, and they are built to be durable and reliable.



About Triple Seven E-Cigs

Triple Seven E-Cigs is Located in Burbank, California and is a premium manufacture of electronic cigarettes and e liquid sold wold wide. Triple Seven produces dozens of uniquely designed products to satisfy every need of the electronic cigarette user.