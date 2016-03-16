The Positive Impact of Nutrition from Pediatrics to Geriatrics

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2016 --Cutting-edge research suggests that the health of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract affects brain function. Coupled with copious evidence that nutrition has an impact on both mental and physical health, especially in young people, it's essential we focus attention on dietary habits.



"There's no question that poor eating results in low function – and the potential for destructive addictions," said Janet McKee, President of Nutritious Lifestyles®, a nutrition and food service consulting company based in Orlando, Florida. "We have repeatedly seen not only that the quality of nutrition has a direct impact on brain function, but also that diets high in Omega-3 fatty acids, in conjunction with medical and cognitive therapy, lead to significantly higher successful recovery rates from drug and alcohol addictions.



Ms. McKee is Board Certified as a Specialist in Gerontological Nutrition (CSG) and maintains a certification as Diplomat of the American Professional Wound Care Association (DAPWCA). She is a recognized authority on nutrition, often sought after as a speaker at conferences nationwide each year.



McKee spoke recently at the NATSAP (National Association of Therapeutic Schools and Programs) conference in La Jolla, California. The sold out event was attended by professionals who assist young people experiencing emotional and behavioral challenges.



"Early prevention through good nutrition can head off the potential for future dangerous addictions," McKee continued. "By starting youth on a path of healthy eating, we know that we are giving children a much higher chance to succeed. With healthy minds, we head off future problems. We see similar positive results in geriatric populations, too. Seniors whose dietary habits are modified to consume better foods perform better in physical and cognitive test environments."



A Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN) and Licensed Dietitian/Nutritionist (LD/N), she will be a speaker at the upcoming American Medical Directors Association (AMDA) The Society for Post - Acute and Long - Term Care Medicine Annual Conference 2016 in Orlando.



About Nutritious Lifestyles

Nutritious Lifestyles (NL) has provided cost-effective nutrition and food service consulting services since 1986. Since then, we have grown to over 70 nutrition professionals and have expanded our services to over 140 facilities throughout the southeastern U.S. and beyond. NL's team of nutrition professionals include: Registered Dietitians (RDs), Diet Technicians Registered (DTRs), Certified Dietary Managers (CDMs) and Executive Chefs who have extensive training and expertise in a variety of clinical and community healthcare settings. In addition to a team of experienced nutrition professionals, NL has built a strong network of corporate partners across the foodservice and healthcare industry. Its goal is to provide clients, residents and patients with cost-effective care that produces positive outcomes, clinical success and improved customer satisfaction levels.



Nutritious Lifestyles can be found on the web at http://www.NutritiousLifestyles.com, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Nutritious-Lifestyles-Inc-287297191315856, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/NutritiousLifes, and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/nutritious-lifestyles-inc.?trk=NUS_CMPY_TWIT.



For more information, contact Nutritious Lifestyles at 407-894-1444 or via email at info@nutritiouslifestyles.com.



Nutritious Lifestyles and the Nutritious Lifestyles logo are registered trademarks of Nutritious Lifestyles Inc. All Nutritious Lifestyles product names and other brand names which may be mentioned herein are service marks, trademarks or registered trademarks of Nutritious Lifestyles Inc.



