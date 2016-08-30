The Power of Fenira: The World's First Entertainment Commerce Platform for Gamers

Berlin, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2016 --The revolutionary nature of online commerce was something of a gamechanger in the entertainment industry, but it left gamers feeling excluded. While video game enthusiasts had their passion served by a multitude of general entertainment platforms, they never awarded their own space; a platform designed by gamers specifically for the needs of gamers. Until now.



A team of German gaming enthusiasts and tech-wizards are preparing to launch Fenira, a revolutionary eCommerce platform for the gaming industry. Users simply create a profile, then upload the games they wish to exchange or sell, as well as a list of their interests so that other users know what to offer.



The platform is designed to be as interactive and as free-form as possible, with users utilizing old-school bartering techniques as they negotiate the best price or deal on the games in question. Users are able to search for games they want, before composing and sending an offer to the other user. They will then receive a counter-offer and begin negotiations in real time using the messaging tool. This messaging function can also be utilized to arrange and organize a delivery.



About Fenira

Fenira uses a device's location settings to find traders or interested parties in a user's area, making it simple to reach an agreement and to quickly arrange a delivery. The efficiency of the process, and the way in which it was designed specifically for the nuances of the gaming industry, is what the Fenira team believe will set their app head and shoulders above the rest in the market, and will connect eager gamers with the benefits of eCommerce.



Now, Fenira needs the public's help as the team prepare themselves and their application for launch. The team have launched a campaign via popular crowdfunding resource Indiegogo in the hope of earning the $59,000 required to bring Fenira to market.



Those who pledge money to assist the Fenira cause can receive a variety of perks, ranging from personal email 'thank you's, Twitter and Facebook follows, Amazon and Steam gift codes and – of course – subscriptions to the Fenira app when it launches. Based on current projections, the team expect to have Fenira launched and live by December 2016.



Want to get in on the ground floor and help Fenira achieve the funding they need? Take a look at the team's Indiegogo page by clicking here.