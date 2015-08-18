ThePracticeRxbook.com newest book by Award winning mentor, author, trainer, speaker and body language expert, Dino Watt of DinoWatt.com book The Practice Rx: The Cure For Inner-Office: Drama, Politics, Low Morale and the Overworked, Burnt Out, Under-appreciated Owner, & Other Office Ailments became an Amazon international #1 bestseller in under 24 hour
South Jordan, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2015 --ThePracticeRxbook.com latest book The Practice Rx: The Cure For Inner-Office: Drama, Politics, Low Morale and the Overworked, Burnt Out, Under-appreciated Owner, & Other Office Ailments by Award winning mentor, author, trainer, speaker and body language expert Dino Watt is an Amazon #1 International Best-seller. Dino Watt's, new book, The Practice Rx: The Cure For Inner-Office: Drama, Politics, Low Morale and the Overworked, Burnt Out, Under-appreciated Owner, & Other Office Ailments was written for doctors, dentists, orthodontists, chiropractors, attorneys, or any other professional who is working hard at building a business practice of their own, then you are what Dino calls a pro-preneur. Within these pages discover that The Practice Rx is the "secret " for turning any practice into a thriving, fulfilling, and wildly profitable business by focusing on relationships first.
ThePracticeRxBook.com is the business and life balance education no one ever taught pro-preneurs. This book will help any business owner who is struggling with articulating their vision to find their voice. The Practice Rx, offers a unique approach to the entire business that will revolutionize the way owners see themselves, their team, and their practice.
"So many business owners overlook the human aspect of their business and focus only on the numbers. However, a business cannot grow without people! Dino recognizes how important the human connection is. As the Relationship Expert, he has made a significant impact on my most important relationships, and I'm confident this book will have a powerful effect on yours."
-Leslie Householder, Best-Selling author of The Jackrabbit Factor and Portal to Genius
Dino Watt wrote the The Practice Rx for all those over achievers who went out an earned a professional degree in law, medicine, dentistry, orthodontics, chiropractic, etc., and then had the guts to open their own business or buy into one with little to no actual business training. Now, pro-preneurs are not only expected to serve people to the best of their ability. Pro-preneurs are also expected to be a great marketer, advertiser, bookkeeper, manager, leader, networker and dozens of other business owner titles that they have no solid training in. Pro-preneurs are also expected to do all this while being able to manage employees' various personalities, personal challenges, needs, wants, mood swings, happiness, dedication and loyalty to your practice, education, in-fighting, gossip, hurt feelings and another dozen HR issues. Let's not forget, on top of all that, pro-preneurs have a family to take care of, a home life to balance and, for many, a marriage they would actually like to improve upon. According to the American Psychiatric Association, private practice owners have one of the most stressful occupations in the world. Why? Trying to balance your personal needs, your business, your patients and your family can be overwhelming for most professionals.
*Do you find yourself thinking more about dealing with a difficult team member than you do on your patients?
*Are you ever frustrated with the fact that your formal education never actually taught what it takes to run a successful business?
*Do you want to make changes in your practice and your life but you just don't know where to start?
The Practice Rx will show pro-preneurs the secret that the most successful companies know:
In order to get the results pro-preneurs have to first create an environment, or a culture, that puts the focus back on the three key relationships. Each page of ThePracticeRXbook.com delivers personal and first-hand accounts of the struggles and obstacles professionals just like you experience every day. Most importantly, it provides the cure for those challenges. Starting with the fundamentals of your business, taking you through every step of a successful practice, The Practice Rx serves as a guidebook from where you are now to where you ultimately want to be.
After reading The Practice Rx you will have a fresh and comprehensive approach to your:
-Business relationships
-Leadership skills
-Effective communication
-Lasting employee motivation
-Corporate culture
-Unique marketing and so much more…
The Practice Rx is packed with world-class principles, emotional experiences, transformational stories, and powerful exercises, this book lays out the action steps needed for every pro-preneur to yield the high-end results they deserve. The days of disappointment, frustration and stress with your business, your clients, your employees and your personal life are finally no more.
"If we truly want to be the BEST at something, we've got to find someone who is a specialist. Dino has proven himself to be exactly that with relationships, both inside and outside of your company. NO magic pixie dust here, just practical, useful advice from a true expert."
- Nick Nanton, 3 Time Emmy Award Winning Director & Wall Street Journal Best-Selling Author
About Dino Watt
Since 2008, Award winning mentor, trainer, speaker and body language expert, Dino Watt, The Relationship Expert has been helping high-income producers by replicating their business success into their personal relationships. His systems have been proven to create more happiness in marriages, more peace in the workplace, more freedom from the many stresses in life and more revenue in your business.
As the owner of Our Ripple Effect, Inc., Dino has been privileged to travel the country helping people understand when they strengthen their relationships they will gain more of what they want in all areas of their life. From communications skills, marketing strategies, body language techniques and expert positioning, Dino spends his time first getting to know what your needs are and then creates a simple, effective way of delivering the results.
To help practice owners finally get the business education formal education failed to deliver, Dino has taken his unique style of teaching and transformed it into the written word with the PracticeRx. His simple and effective formula will help any business owner become a more effective leader, build a winning team, create more profit and create a culture of lasting success. As a proud father of three and a husband to his childhood sweetheart for over 20 years, Dino is happiest to describe himself as a PHD: Proud Husband and Dad.
Dino Watt the author of The Practice Rx. Dino is the founder of DinoWatt.com and the owner of Our Ripple Effect, Inc.
