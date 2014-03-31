The Professional PDF to Flipbook Software for Mac Now Announced by Boxoft.com

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2014 --Boxoft, a company based in China, today released its new software for the Mac OS. Their new application is compatible with Mac OS 10.5.6 and above. The company is now offering a professional edition of PDF to Flipbook Pro for Mac that allows users to change PDF files into a flipbook compatible format. It includes a wide range of flipping effects and useful multimedia functionality such as adding of YouTube videos, sound files, images, flash, text, shapes, links and photo slideshows in their flipbook. Moreover, a Mac user can also organize audio recording and insert text scrolling options.



We recently contacted a business representative of Boxsoft.com and he said, “We are happy to bring this new version of PDF flip book software for Mac users. Aside from that, we are also giving a wide range of products for our clients, along with a team of highly skilled customer support representatives to help them if they encounter any problems regarding our software. We welcome any comments or suggestions of our valued customers to further enhance our products. Our goal is to provide the best software application for our clients.”



Boxsoft PDF to flipbook pro for Mac allows users to create standout page flipbooks, catalogs, magazines, brochures and save them in four formats such as .exe, .zip, .html, and .app.



About Boxsoft

Boxoft is an emerging company that specializes in computer application software. To learn more, please visit their website at http://www.boxoft.com/.