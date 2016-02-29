The Profit Pattern by John Mautner Goes #1 on Amazon in 24 Hours

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/29/2016 --TheProfitPattern.com latest book The Profit Pattern: The Top 10 Tools To Transform Your Business, Drive Performance, Empower Your People, Accelerate Productivity and Profitability by entrepreneur, international best selling author, Founder of Cycle-Of-Success institute and expert business coach John Mautner. John Mautner has written a new book, The Profit Pattern: The Top 10 Tools To Transform Your Business, Drive Performance, Empower Your People, Accelerate Productivity and Profitability for business owners and entrepreneurs. John Mautner's new international #1 Amazon best selling book, "The Profit Pattern," is now available on Amazon. Within the cover of the pages discover how to tap into solutions for the Top 10 challenges every business encounters and learn the keys to transform your business today. Mautner weaves personal stories with his philosophy and entrepreneurial smarts to help readers learn the key solutions to solve the ten proven, repeatable and beatable challenges that every business encounters. With Mautner's help, whether you are a startup, restructuring or escalating to a higher level, learn to grow your business, improve performance, and improve efficiency, when you walk through The Profit Pattern.



"I have known John for over 10 years and have witnessed first hand his process and the delivery of his services. It is a ground up, proven, process for improving company operations, to achieve spectacular profit and revenue performance through involved employees. They become re motivated because they become empowered to act in a productive manner to achieve superior results. This is a must read for all business owners." - Peter G. Christman, Author of The Master Plan, CEPA "The Original Exit Planning Coach and Mentor"



The Profit Pattern is an insider's look at the strategies behind authority business coach and serial entrepreneur John Mautner's formula. The Profit Pattern will help you protect, restore and grow your business, just as Mautner personally has done to help thousands of other businesses. Discover the challenges that every business faces and learn how to make a difference, transform your business, improve efficiency, and impact your company's bottom line.



Whether you are facing financial challenges or are seeking greater heights, The Profit Pattern will guide business owners and entrepreneurs to improve performance, increase productivity and time management through these simple steps to accomplish all your goals.



Inside The Profit Pattern: The Top 10 Tools To Transform Your Business Drive Performance, Empower Your People, Accelerate Productivity and Profitability there is access to many downloadable pdf's, quizzes and tools that help business owners and entrepreneurs along the way of implementing Mautner's proven formula.



"Wow! The Profit Pattern is a great tool for any future CEO. John lays out all the tools you need to succeed. A real eye opener and a must read!" - Barbara Kasza, Retired CEO/President



About John Mautner

A Chicago, IL native, John Mautner is a serial entrepreneur and has been immersed in business growth strategies since the early age of 26. His strategies and principles led him to start five multi-million dollar companies over the past 25 years.



Recognized by Inc. Magazine, Mautner was awarded the first business he started as an Inc. 500 winner and one of America's 500 fastest growing companies (actually #188). Starting with $10,000 and no experience, he grew the company from one location selling fresh hot-roasted cinnamon-glazed almonds on a small nut cart to over 100 locations in the biggest theme parks, professional sports stadiums, arenas and shopping malls across the globe.



In an effort to help the countless struggling companies in the US grow so they achieve their dreams, keep and create good paying jobs, and help stimulate the economy, John founded the Cycle-of-Success Institute, or COSi, in 2001. It's the first and only business coaching program in the nation that coaches and trains presidents and managers of small to mid-sized companies through an award winning 12 step program that rapidly enhances business performance and growth. COSi grows businesses that grow communities. The Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn named March 16th "COSi Day in the State of Illinois" for saving companies and creating and retaining thousands of jobs.



John has become an in-demand and acknowledged specialist in the small business world and he knows what it takes to build a successful high growth company. He has presented high impact workshops to thousands of business leaders across the country.



In addition to founding COSi, John hosted a live talk radio show in Chicago, "Small Business Talk" on AM-1530. He has been featured on MS-NBC, Yahoo Finance, and in Entrepreneur Magazine, and is a former member of the USA Today Small Business Panel and formerly Illinois Honorary Chairman for the U.S. Department of Commerce Small Business Committee. He was named one of the 50 Unstoppable People from the book "unstoppable," and he was called a 40 Under 40 CEO to watch.