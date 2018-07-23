The PURIDEA Pro X Is a Powerful and Portable Wireless, Business Class Power Bank

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2018 --The PURIDEA Pro X, a wireless power bank designed with the business power user in mind, is live on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



If designing a power bank from the ground up many consumers might ask for a larger capacity battery, a smaller physical footprint and the convenience to charge without carrying a USB cable everywhere. The Pro X is a smart and elegantly designed product that provides all of that while offering optimal charging for the wireless world. No more fumbling with tangled cords, simply place the phone on top of the power bank and it will begin to charge instantly.



"Have you ever had an experience where you take your power bank and forget the USB cable or take your USB cable without the power bank? Like people usually do, you take a power bank and USB cable or you think you are ahead of the trend, using the wireless charging mobiles. However, such charging technology only can be used in fixed condition like in your office or your desk," says founder Evan Shi. "Therefore, so called wireless charging technology in fact cannot be moved with you. For consumers, the most important thing is convenience when using a power bank."



The PURIDEA Pro X is capable of charging up to 4 separate devices simultaneously, thanks to 2 USB output, 1 Type-C output and 1 wireless charging. With a 15000maH high capacity battery, the Pro X can rapidly power up devices for days whether a smartphone or the latest MacBook. A handy wireless charging indication lamp displays the remaining power percentage left in the power bank. The PURIDEA Pro X is constructed out of premium aircraft grade aluminum and environmentally friendly, durable PU Leather, allowing for a product that is not only powerful but also beautifully designed.



"You have an extra port available, can get enough power to finish your work or deal with any emergency," adds Shi. "A power bank with all of these features above is the ideal power bank. That's why we've developed the Pro X."



The PURIDEA Pro X is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: https://kck.st/2L8niUO



About PURIDEA

Puridea is all about letting more people enjoy the technical life with a sense of aesthetics and comfort. For more information on PURIDEA please visit https://puridea.co