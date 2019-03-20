The Puzzle Revolution

Mishmar Ayalon, IsraeL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2019 --ActivePuzzle, an innovative technology company that develops imaginative and educational products, developed a revolutionary, interactive and sophisticated puzzle game. The game is currently crowdfunded on Kickstarter and is marked as a staff pick. The ActivePuzzle game teaches STEM concepts, logic and problem-solving skills using puzzles-shaped robot blocks.



A traditional puzzle is a two dimensional picture produced when completing the assembly of its interlocking pieces. The ActivePuzzle takes the game several steps ahead: it is composed of three dimensional building blocks, each implementing a certain electronic or robotics function: The battery block supplies electric power, the proximity sensor "sees" objects, the motor can drive wheels, etc.



Expressing technology ideas using puzzles makes ActivePuzzle the world's simplest robot building game. The game doesn't rely on coding or computer screens — simply snapping puzzle pieces together forms robots, making ActivePuzzle a great platform for invention and innovation.



The ActivePuzzle game contains puzzle blocks with each block implementing a certain function: The battery block supplies electric power, the proximity sensor "sees" objects, the motor can drive wheels, etc.



ActivePuzzle comes in the following sets

- ActivePuzzle Invent ($145 US retail) - 16 blocks



- ActivePuzzle Advanced ($175 US retail) - 22 blocks



- ActivePuzzle School Lab ($1,220 US retail) - Includes 10 ActivePuzzle Advanced Kits and a digital curriculum pack for educators.



For more info, visit www.activepuzzle.com.