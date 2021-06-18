Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/18/2021 --The Quality Air Conditioning Company is celebrating 50 years of cooling South Florida with unparalleled success and customer satisfaction. The company first started in 1971 and has kept the company structure as a family-owned and operated company fixing and installing air conditioning to homeowners and commercial customers. The business model of providing transparent, honest, and ethical service is what the company credits as having kept the business growing for 50 years. Part of the growth is the expansion into different markets as from Cooper City in Southern Broward County up to Boynton Beach in Palm Beach County.



In a time where some air conditioning companies are seen as skeptical by customers due to incomplete repair and questionable sales tactics, Quality Air Conditioning Company has proven themselves to be competent and trustworthy time and time again. The proof of the company's customer success is seen in the independent ratings on various internet consumer sites. Customers repeatedly report the company as being honest, ethical, and reputable.



The company is well-known for receiving referrals and word-of-mouth recommendations from past and current customers. This is part of their history that has built 50 years of success. Customers not only recommend the company to friends and family as well as using the company again and again as they move from one home to another. Some of the customers even request the same technicians and will wait a day until their preferred technician becomes available. The company also watches themselves come up as a recommendation on various neighborhood pages and social media sites.



"We take pride in our whole staff from the office staff that answers the phone to the technicians in the field", says Dave Sasson, General Manager. "There's no way we would be celebrating 50 years of being in business if it weren't for the pride and expertise of our team. We are proud of the experience they bring and their interaction with customers."



Quality Air Conditioning Company offers a complete line of installation and service of HVAC to residential and commercial customers. Commercial customer business includes cooling towers, service and maintenance plans, and service and installation to factory, retail, office, government buildings and more. Homeowner customer business also includes service and maintenance plans, and service and installation. Quality Air Conditioning works with entire condo buildings to individual homes.



About Quality Air Conditioning

Quality Air Conditioning Company installs many different air conditioning makes and models. The company can also service almost all makes and models. Aside from the technicians being factory trained, the company is a State Certified Class "A" air condition contractor meaning they can handle the most complicated installations and repairs. Quality Air Conditioning offers different options in air conditioning service and maintenance as well as emergency repair service.



For more information, please visit www.qualityac.com.