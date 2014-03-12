The Rate of Growth of the Soy Products Markets in the U.S. to Decrease to 2017

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2014 --The rate of growth in the U.S.’s Soy Products market exhibited between 2007 and 2012 will decrease between 2013 and 2017, according to the new report, “The Future of the Soy Products Market in the US to 2017.” It forecasts an average Y-o-Y of 0.86 percent between 2013 and 2017.



The report offers authoritative and granular data on the Soy Products market in the U.S., including volume and value changes, brand dynamics, and distribution trends. Through its examination of the components of change in the market through historic and future growth patterns, the report facilitates the promotion of growth through a proper understanding of market trends, accurate assesment of market positioning, and the confident updating of strategic plans.



Soy Milk and Cream are the most valuable product segment in the U.S.’s Soy Products market. It’s current worth standing at over US $1034.2 million. Soy Milk and Cream will also exhibit the most considerable growth since 2007, and this is a trend that is set to continue to 2017, with a forecasted CAGR of 1 percent.



The volume of units sold in the Soy Products market in the U.S. over the next four years will see increase from 477.9 million in 2013 to 490.6 million in 2017.



The report includes the following information:



- Authoritative and granular data on the Soy Products Market in the U.S., including volume and value changes, brand dynamics, and distribution trends.

- An examination of the components of change in the market through historic and future growth patterns, including the effects of consumers’ behavior on total volumes, values, brands selected, and types of product chosen.

- The latest, detailed data on dynamics in the U.S.’s Soy Products market.



