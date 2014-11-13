The Reality Behind Storm Chasing

Douglas, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2014 --Canadian storm chasers providing a unique and realistic view of storm chasing in the Plains, focusing on the humanitarian aspects of chasing and the Canadian's perspective on severe weather events that unfold during spring and summer. Accomplishing this requires several mounted cameras at all times in and on the chase vehicle. This allows the capture of not only severe weather events, but also the human perspective and reaction of such events.



A group of students and weather enthusiasts head out into tornado alley each May to chase supercell thunderstorms and tornadoes. From June to August, the attention shifts to the northern plains of the United-States and Canada. A documentary featuring interviews with Canadian storm chasers and severe weather experts from Canada, never before seen in storm chasing documentaries history.



Over funding of the campaign brings a new twist to the documentary. A disaster relief aspect will be considered with proper funding. A certified paramedic will be hired to join the team for the spring and summer for disaster relief.



Storm chasers being the first people on the scene when a tornado or other related hazard hits a populated area, paramedic and first responders on board the vehicle would save the lives of people affected by such disasters.



About Francis

My name is Francis, I'm 21 years old and an Atmospheric Sciences student at university. I have only been chasing for the last few years and most of my knowledge about severe weather has been self-thought and acquired in the field. I am the founder of the NZP Chasers team and started the page only this year and it has since then been a huge success with people joining & contributing to the team. I live in Winnipeg, Manitoba in Canada and I head down to the US plains as much as I can to chase, but in the months of July up to September I plan to chase in the Canadian prairies. I'm also first aid & CPR certified. I'm not into chasing for the fame & money, I just love sharing my passion for severe weather with anybody that shows interest. I have witnessed the powerful Moore, OK EF5 tornado in 2013 and since then I have a huge respect & admiration for storms.