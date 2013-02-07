The Reason Investors Are Looking Into the Precious Metals Sector: (OTC Pink: URHN), (NYSE: PLG)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2013 --Uranium Hunter Corporation (OTC Pink: URHN) stock is trading at $0.048, up 4.35 percent from its previous close of $0.05. The stock is up with the volume of 2.662 million, substantially higher than its usual volume of $88k shares. Uranium Hunter Corporation stock opened the session at $0.05 and touched its highest price point at $0.054. Its lowest price point for the session stood at $0.047. Uranium Hunter Corporation stock is currently in bullish mode and may go up to $0.05 level in the coming sessions.



The company reported acquisition of concession in Cameroon.



Find out more on URHN by getting the free full report here:

http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=URHN



Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE: PLG) is showing bullish trend as it traded in the range of $1.3915 and $1.51 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $1.41 and is at $1.44, up 5.88 percent from its previous close of $1.36. Platinum Group Metals recorded the volume of 1.611 million shares, higher than its average daily trading volume stands at 243K shares. The stock is likely to remain bullish in medium time period and may go up to $1.55 level.



On the up side, the stock may go as high as $1.68 in the coming trading sessions.



Find out more on PLG by getting the free full report here:

http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=PLG



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009