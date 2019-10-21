The Recorder, Reinvented - a Modern Take on One of the Most Recognizable and Used Musical Instruments

Tolentino, Italy -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2019 --Artinoise Srl announces the launch of a Kickstarter campaign to bring a new dress to one of the most used didactical musical instrument. The humble recorder becomes digital and brings a soft revolution in music learning and creation!



Artinoise re.corder is an 'augmented', real playing soprano recorder with an added smart electronic and a freely downloadable app. Light, portable and compatible with most mobile and desktop platforms, will allow the student, the musician or the enthusiast, to learn with a virtual or real teacher, play silently with the sound of another instrument (strings, brass, piano, synthesizers, even percussions!) and to play along with friends and classmates on the same device! The home-studio or professional musician can natively hook-up the re.corder to his MIDI host wirelessly via BLE protocol and, from here, control every virtual or hardware instrument!



The re.corder then becomes an high involvement instrument, capable of stimulating the learning process and the music creation spark in everyone!



By overcoming the sound limitation of the soprano recorder, the player can learn or create his favorite music playing many of the world's classic and ethnic instruments available in the re.app free to download mobile application!!



Further specific application will include: special needs person's alternative fingering, the possibility to play without blowing into the recorder and/or modifying the scales, using the recorder as a percussion or a piano pad or a 'director wand', by means of its internal 3D accelerometer.



Artinoise is an Italian startup that, leveraging on a long and broad experience on electronic design and manufacturing, brings to the market innovative tools for music exploration and creation. A team of dedicated professionals with more than twenty years industry experience is crafting the re.corder as the first product in an articulated proposal for the years to come.