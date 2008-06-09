The Red Light Riot is Rocking Toronto this Summer

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2008 -- The Red Light Riot is a Canadian hard rock band reminiscent of Stone Temple Pilots and Led Zeppelin and this will be the Riot’s first live performance since inking a deal with Toronto based artist-development company Focus On Live Entertainment.



Backed by an explosive new rhythm section featuring Keith Heppler (drums) and Mark Walsh(bass), principal songwriters Francine Scala (vocals) and Donna Grantis (guitar) are ready to debut a powerful new set of songs.



Having spent the winter months honing their craft and collaborating with various songwriters including EMI Music Publishing artist Kyle Riabko,The Red Light Riot will be releasing three new tracks in July 2008 (Fake, Oblivious and Dead Man Walking).



The Riot will also be performing at the Rock The Foundation Summer Concert Benefit Series throughout July and August.



Rock The Foundation is a not-for-profit organization in association with Focus On Live Entertainment. Uniting the most influential and respected rock bands in the City of Toronto in an effort to raise money and awareness for charitable foundations through corporate sponsorship and live events.



Rock The Foundation is pleased to announce that proceeds from its Summer Concert Benefit Series will be donated to the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation.



Join The Red Light Riot as they Rock The Foundation this summer!



July 10, 2008 at The Rivoli

July 31st at The Tattoo Rock Parlour

August 14th at The Rivoli

August 28th at The Tattoo Rock Parlour



Four shows. Two venues. One cause!



See The Red Light Riot perform live at The Hard Rock Café in Toronto, Ontario on Friday June 13 at 9pm at this year’s NXNE Music Festival.



More info at http://www.myspace.com/redlightriot

