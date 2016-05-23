The Release of Act v18.1 Extends the Power of Act!

Check out the new features of Act! v18.1
Glen Dale, WV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2016 --The first service pack for Act! v18 is now public as of 4/26/16. As Act! transitions to a Cloud-base and web application, those that will benefit most from this service pack release will be the Act! Premium Subscribers, while Act! v18.1 still offers added value for their perpetual, on-premise users. Check out what's new in Act! v18.1!
Act! v18.1 is a free update to Act! v18 end Users. Click Here to get v18.1 update
Not on Act! v18 yet? Click Here to purchase Act! v18
Whats New in 18.1
Compatibility Updates
- Stay current with Act! and get support on the latest technology changes. Significant updates to the Act! Web platform.
- Additional Act! Premium Web components have been upgraded to support Chrome and Internet Explorer 11 (without Compatibility Mode).
- See All Updates in v18.1 Here
Web API (Application Programming Interface) – For end users using Act! Premium Web Access
- Modern development integration service that allows for meaningful connections to Contacts, Groups, and Activities.
- A link to the Web API installer is now included within the Act! Premium for Web CD Browser.
- The Web API installer will automatically launch upon completion of the Act! Premium (access via web) installation process.
- See more about Act! Web API
Act! Connect View – For Act! Cloud and Act! Premium Subscription end users utilizing Web Access
- The Act! Marketplace view has been updated for a new generation of connectivity!
- Completely redesigned view with content relevant to new Web API integrations.
- These connections will allow you to enrich your Act! data and trigger actions that save time and accelerate your sales and marketing efforts.
- See more about Act! Connect View
Favorite Contacts – For All Act! end users
- Easily keep track of the Contacts you communicate with the most.
- The Favorite field has been added to the default Contact Layout as a checkbox.
- A new Favorite column is present in the Contact List View and Contact tabs.
- A Favorite lookup is included, which can also be set as the default lookup in conjunction with setting the Contact List View as the Startup View.
- See this feature in action
- How do I add the Favorites field to my layout in Act! v18.1?
Count of Days from an Activity's Originally Scheduled Start Date – For All Act! end users
- Do you have a meeting that keeps getting pushed back? How many days have passed since it was originally supposed to happen? Now you know!
- Commentary has been added to the Schedule Activity window to calculate the number of days that have elapsed since an Activity's original Start Date.
See this feature in action
French, German, and French-Canadian The most recent localized version of Act!
-Updated translations for French-Canadian.
Have any questions? Give me a call, 304-233-2612 or 800-898-3877