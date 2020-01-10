The Results Are In: Authors Still Thrive in an Industry Disrupted by Audiobooks and E-Books

San Antonio, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2020 --Since the rise in popularity of e-books and audiobooks, there has been an ongoing debate among avid book readers whether or not we will see the death of printed books in our lifetime.



E-book readers such as Kindles and Nooks and the prolific audiobook streaming service Audible have been said to disrupt the publishing industry. Self-publishing digitally has granted a lot of first-time and budgeted authors access to share their stories. While the convenience of instant storytelling is undeniable and seemingly ubiquitous, will the print book be left behind as a thing of the past?



Simply put, the print book still leads the publishing industry in revenue and popularity. The evidence is apparent in the August 2019 report from the Association of American Publishers, "Paper formats continued to dominate Trade, accounting for $528.6 million, or 79.9% of the category's $661.2 million in revenue for the month." Compared to August 2018, overall sales of trade books have decreased, but hardback, paperback and mass market continue to make up the overwhelming majority of revenue.



Call it speculation that digital book formats could possibly trump printed, physical, hold-in-your-hand books. But it can also be speculated that it has disrupted the publishing sector in the increasing access for authors to publish and gain notary through publishers beyond the Big Five.



Communities and organizations continue to celebrate the art of writing and publishing, such as the American Book Fest.



Since 2003, the "Best Book Awards" hosted by the American Book Fest, an online platform, provides exposure and recognition for books across mainstream and indie publishers invigorated by the diversity in the ever-evolving industry.



On November 13, the American Book Fest announced the results for the 2019 Best Book Awards. According to a press release from the American Book Fest site, their President and CEO, Jeffrey Keen, had this to say:



"The 2019 results represent a phenomenal mix of books from a wide array of publishers throughout the United States. With a full publicity and marketing campaign promoting the results of the Best Book Awards, this year's winners and finalists will gain additional media coverage for the upcoming holiday retail season."



With the holidays ahead of us, readers can expect books wrapped in bows and memberships to audiobook services tucked in our stockings.



More than 400 winners and finalists were announced from the over 2,000 entries this year from both notable and indie publishers. Among the finalists were two books by author Gretchen Rose.



In response to her recognition across publishing communities, Rose had this to say:



"I am delighted to announce that both my memoir, Dancing with the Devil, and my children's fantasy, Dune Dragons, were awarded Finalists in the 2019 American Book Fest Best Book Awards and that Dune Dragons has been nominated for a 2019 Michigan Most Notable Book Award!



"Writing is a tedious, solitary endeavor. We writers sit in the chair, toiling away in an effort to write sentences that sing off the page. Susan Orleans confesses in her paean to public libraries, The Library Book, that she'd contemplated not writing any more books—her reasoning: because writing was like 'wrestling in slow motion.' An apt metaphor! In this digital age we live in, it is heartening to accept these awards, and to receive this most positive affirmation that physical books are still greatly valued."



Her latest release, Dune Dragons, a children's book with illustrations by Dianita Ceron, is fantasy tale of a dragons settling in what is known today as Northern Michigan where they enjoy the fun and safety in a new land. But when a ragtag band of humans comes ashore to establish a settlement, the idyllic life of the Dune Dragons is threatened.



Dancing With The Devil is a fast-paced narrative that alternates between the hilarious, pathetic, existential and hopeful. It is a wildly entertaining tale and an inspiration to anyone who ever felt stuck in a job or relationship that seemed impossible to escape.



Both of Rose's books are disrupted by Indigo River Publishing. The modern Florida-based publishing house is known for supporting many first-time authors and bringing the entrepreneurial spirit to publishing. Consider grabbing one or both titles to share with your loved ones this season and rest assured that whether you buy e-books, audiobooks, or print books, it is a gift that keeps on giving.



