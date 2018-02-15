The Results for Longnecker & Associates' Annual Energy Pay Pulse Survey Are In

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2018 --Results for the 2017 Oil & Gas Industry "Energy Pay Pulse Survey" and projections for 2018 are in. Longnecker & Associates closed the survey to participants as expected in December 2017; after crunching the numbers the participants were given reports to make data-driven pay and incentive plan decisions. The leading corporate governance and compensation consulting firm, Longnecker & Associates, provides guidance to corporate energy industry leaders trying to attract and retain top talent.



"L&A continues to monitor and assess energy industry compensation trends to better advise Oil & Gas companies in the current climate. We are excited about the metrics we uncovered and are better positioned to assist energy sector companies in implementing the most effective compensation plans to attract and retain the talent they need to succeed," said Brent Longnecker, Chairman and CEO of Longnecker & Associates.



Longnecker & Associates released the results to participants of the Energy Pay Pulse Survey in January of 2018. The unique survey concisely and powerfully assesses market trends for companies in the energy industry, releasing results to participants at the year's end.



Each year the survey captures data from participants regarding compensation trends affecting performance including retention, incentive grant awards, bonuses, turnover rate, and hiring practices.



The results?



- 76% of the Energy Industry Participants are Projected to Maintain Long-Term Incentive (LTI) Award Values in 2018



- Expected Annual Incentive Payouts in 2018 for 2017 Performance are Between 100% and 125% of Target (based on performance forecasts vs. formula)



L&A's 30 years of experience consulting for various industries, including Oil & Gas companies, means the metrics culled in the survey anticipate and capture even the most minute and industry-specific KPI fluctuations.



Oil & Gas companies have the opportunity to participate in the 2018 Energy Pay Pulse Survey this December, if they qualify. To qualify, an organization must operate directly within the Energy Industry, or indirectly with oil & gas related companies. Participating companies will be expected to answer questions regarding projected compensation decisions for the upcoming year (2019). Visit our website to see sample survey results or to sign up to participate in the survey.



About Longnecker & Associates

Established in 2003, Longnecker & Associates is a nationally recognized strategic compensation and governance consulting firm based in Houston, Texas with offices in Dallas, Texas and Denver, Colorado to better serve clients in those regions. The firm's consultants work with public, private and not-for-profit companies on a variety of complex compensation and governance situations that require strategic solutions. The firm is considered a thought leader on compensation and governance issues, and its consultants have been featured on MSNBC, Businessweek, The Wall Street Journal and other national media, as well as speakers for WorldatWork, the Society of Human Resources Management and the American Management Association.



For more information, visit www.longnecker.com.

Please note that this press release has been revised from its original content.