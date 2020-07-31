The Rhode Island Roofers Are Offering Free Roof Inspections and Zero Interest Financing Until 2021

Providence, RI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2020 --The community of Rhode Island is beginning to adapt to the new norm among the spread of COVID-19. While everyone is spending more time at home, homeowners are encouraged to invest in their residences and other building structures to verify the stability and protection they are providing. The Rhode Island Roofers by United Better Homes are doing their part to help with this task by offering free roofing inspections to those that are concerned about the integrity of their homes. They also want everyone considering a roof repair or replacement to feel comfortable knowing that they are taking the necessary measures to keep themselves and their customers safe.



No-contact, virtual estimates are being completed through video conferencing or over the phone for anyone in need of a roof replacement in Rhode Island. Following the initial consultation, a Master GAF-Certified Elite roofing specialist will schedule a convenient time to come to the client's location to a thorough inspection of the existing roof. They encourage clients to join them during the inspection so that the findings can be explained, and any questions or concerns can be cleared up. However, for those who would feel more relaxed reviewing the information from an appropriate social distancing standpoint, the flexible roofing contractors will find a suitable solution.



It's well-known throughout the roofing trade that property owners should be getting roof inspections at least every three years. Not always to replace the roof, but to uncover any minor needs for roof repair, or any areas that could potentially require a fix within the near future. Catching those smaller problems early on is a lot more affordable and much easier to achieve. Weak points in a roof, if left untreated, can turn into significant, expensive issues quickly. The Rhode Island Roofers have built a solid reputation for giving honest, fair, and accurate assessments of all roofing formations. The team also has a solid value and reputation for never trying to trick or force a client into a roof installation or roof replacement that isn't absolutely necessary.



The roofing contractors from The Rhode Island Roofers by Better United Homes have been in the roofing business for over 20 years. Every specialist that works for the company has the training and education to know exactly what to look for, and they always pay meticulous attention to the little details. The roofing company is also staying current on all the local as well as state and national guidelines being recommended in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.



Through their training and continued education, these roofing experts know what standards to look for and common problem areas to check when evaluating the current condition of shingles of varying compositions. Asphalt shingles, composite, metal roofing, rubber roofing, cedar and shake roofing, TPO roofing, slate, and wood shingles are just the start of their vast fields of expertise. They also are proficient in providing a long-lasting roof coating following roof repairs or roof installations. Any property owner that hasn't had an inspection done within the last three years is urged to contact their office and take advantage of the complimentary evaluation that's taking place now.



Following the roofing inspection, if The Rhode Island Roofers find that a roof replacement isn't necessary, they will detail any roof areas that could be in jeopardy. The landowner is the final decision maker in what roofing services occur, if any, at all. The roofing inspection is free, as mentioned, and there is no obligation to sign a contract.



Another detail that these dedicated and attentive experts want to make clear for their valuable customers is that they understand how lacking most home improvement budgets are today. With people facing unemployment and uncertainty about their future employment status and financial situation, The Rhode Island Roofers are delighted to do this roof inspection service at no charge and provide zero-interest financing until 2021 to those in need.



While there is still so much uncertainty in the world, The Rhode Island Roofers know that it's now more essential to have a place you can feel completely safe, regardless of what's going on outside. Through the process of roof inspection, roof repair, and roof replacement, it's their top priority to guarantee every customer is treated with respect and given the truthful and fair answers, they're looking for.



Zero-interesting financing is also available to clients found to be in demand for an emergency roofing repair in Rhode Island during the evaluation. The understanding roofing professionals know that not everyone has unlimited funds in their budget, and roof emergencies can come out of nowhere. If you think you might be dealing with a problem that could affect your home's stability or the structure's foundation, don't hesitate to call them right away.



For more information about how to get a free roofing inspection or to learn more about the zero-interest financing offers available, you can visit The Rhode Island Roofers website at https://therhodeislandroofers.com/. A knowledgeable customer service representative can also assist you through email at therhodeislandroofers@gmail.com.



About The Rhode Island Roofers

The Rhode Island Roofers is a locally owned and operated roofing company in Rhode Island. Because of their dedication to the industry, the certified roofing contractors have earned the prestigious title of GAF Master Elite roofers that only 2% of companies have accomplished across the entire country. The qualified crew has been providing superior customer service, high-quality products, and lifetime shingle warranties since 2003. The roofing company takes pride in treating every client with respect and never uses any pushy sales tactics. "Best in Class" labor warranties are available, and there is no risk of accidents, injuries, or damages, because of their comprehensive liability insurance. Every project is customized and tailored to the individual needs of the property owner, and they are confident in their ability to handle all roofing services in Rhode Island required regardless of size, style, or complexity. Zero-interest financing options are available as well because, as a family-centered business, they want every household to know they and their loved ones are safe.