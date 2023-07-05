The Ring Thing® Debuts at Licensing Expo 2023: Kimberly Schafer's Innovative Jewelry Holder Takes Las Vegas by Storm

Las vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2023 --In the vibrant city of Las Vegas, a new product has stolen the limelight at the Licensing Expo 2023. The Ring Thing®, a revolutionary personal jewelry holder, has made its exciting debut. Behind this innovative accessory is Kimberly Schafer, founder of BringThings, Inc., and a retired stalwart from the UCSD. Schafer, at 63, is living proof that age is just a number, and it's never too late to redefine the status quo.



The Ring Thing®, Schafer's groundbreaking invention holds a registered trademark and is protected under three distinct patents. Started as a passion project during her time at UCSD. Even amidst her demanding full-time roles as Administrative Director of the Center for AIDS Research and Director of Clinical Operations with the Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study, Schafer nurtured her idea. Upon retiring in 2021, she launched the Ring Thing® into the marketplace and embarked on a journey of entrepreneurship, leaving a legacy of innovation in her wake.



The Ring Thing® is a meticulously designed personal ring holder, crafted out of Schafer's love for rings. Measuring 1.88 inches high and 1.50 inches wide at the base, it is the perfect blend of portability and function. This compact accessory can securely store rings with an inner diameter of up to 1.31 inches. From the edge of the inner post to the edge of the inner base, the comfortable width of 0.44 inches ensures practical storage and easy transportation of rings.



This product is not just about the secure storage of rings. The Ring Thing® is waterproof, airtight, and it floats, a critical safety feature that sets it apart. Whether at the beach, pool, or gym, or on a journey around the world, the Ring Thing® is a dependable companion, ensuring your rings remain safe and within reach. The cushioned bottom is another characteristic designed to safeguard rings, working in harmony with the divider discs.



The Ring Thing® exhibits its versatility through the ability to accommodate different sizes of rings. Depending on the height and setting of the stone, it can comfortably accommodate up to a size 12.5 ring. Its ability to hold multiple rings, ranging from four easily stacked bands to up to seven with the use of separator disks, depends on the size and style of the rings. These separator disks prevent the rings from damaging each other while in storage.



Durability is another hallmark of the Ring Thing®. Despite having a man weighing 170 pounds stand on it and being dropped onto concrete, it remains unbroken and fully functional. While primarily designed to protect rings, the Ring Thing® can also store other small jewelry pieces like earrings, necklaces, and bracelets.



The Ring Thing® is currently being sold at multiple locations in San Diego, online, and is also being picked up by independent jewelers throughout the US as a premium client gift. Its diverse range of colors and interchangeable tops further accentuates its style and appeal.



Beyond its practical application and stylish design, the Ring Thing® represents a commitment to social responsibility. A portion of each sale is donated to anti-human trafficking non-profits, currently Generate Hope in San Diego. This commitment is just one part of Schafer's vision to contribute to collective well-being through her products.



As the Licensing Expo 2023 unfolds, the Ring Thing® stands as a testament to Kimberly Schafer's vision and innovation. Over 12,000 units have already been sold, and demand continues to grow. This product debut is more than just an expo showcase; it is a milestone in the journey of a product designed to revolutionize personal jewelry storage. In the words of Kimberly Schafer, the Ring Thing® is a product that she loves, and she hopes it will be of benefit to others.



The Ring Thing Contact Information

info@ringthing.co

https://ringthing.co/