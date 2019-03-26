Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/26/2019 --The latest book released by Future of Work expert and author Cheryl Cran called 'NextMapping™' has already become a hit with Organizations and their employees globally. The book provides strategies and ideas for leaders, teams and entrepreneurs to navigate the future of work. According to Cran and the global research her company has done reveals that the biggest imperative for companies right now is to be ready for the impact of AI and Robotics on their employees, the business of AI on their operations, automation, robotics and the fast pace of change. All of which is addressed in her book, 'Nextmapping™.'



The mere advance of AI-controlled robots and software is fascinating in many ways, AI will revolutionize the way everyone lives and since a significant part of our lives is spent working, the changes will have a major impact on the labor market including attracting and keeping top talent and their work environments as well.



Whether an employee, a small business owner or a CEO of a major company, everyone needs to be aware of the changes brought on by AI and take action 'Nextmapping™' further actions accordingly if success is still wanted in a decade.



NextMapping™ does not only look at where business is headed in a world where AI and robotics play ever increasing roles in business. Cheryl Cran presents a vision of the future that is not far off and many of the steps employees, leaders and 'organizations' need to take to successfully get there. She discusses the importance of remaining on top of research to keep a business heading toward the future to avoid getting lost in the past.



Cran's writing style is clear and engaging. As one of her reviewers states; "I enjoyed reading this book and found it to be very informative and interesting. The book is written in an organized and comprehensible way that makes it an easy read and the images and graphs included are extraordinary. I really liked the sections on the PREDICT acronym and challenging the way you are thinking. An informative, interesting and inspiring read. The NextMapping™ consultancy company will take the effort out of researching future trends and you can, therefore, benefit from their valuable experience."



As Cran states "NextMapping™ helps turn future visions into creative solutions and actionable plans for our clients." The book provides strategies and ideas on how to prepare people and businesses to adapt to the rapidly changing face of artificial intelligence, automation, and robotics.



