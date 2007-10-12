The Rockley Blog: Content Management Experts Introduce New Online Publication

Schomberg, Ontario -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2007 -- After more than 10 years of publishing traditional style newsletters (both online and print), the content management consultants at The Rockley Group (TRG) have introduced their first weblog, aptly dubbed, Rockley Blog (http://www.rockleyblog.com). The site is home to news, articles, commentary, and announcements of interest to content heavy organizations looking for ways to effectively manage business content.



“When you travel as often as we do, it’s difficult to maintain a traditional publishing schedule,” said Ann Rockley, president of TRG (http://www.rockley.com). “Balancing the needs of our clients and our desire to share relevant information with the industry was challenging. That’s one reason we decided to publish a weblog.”



Rockley cites the convenience and immediacy of publishing and the collaborative nature of weblogs as some of the reasons her firm chose to launch Rockley Blog.



“Whenever there’s news to share or thoughts we don’t want to lose, we can post them to the blog where everyone can benefit,” says Rockley. “Blogs are rapidly changing the publishing paradigm and it’s important for us to not only use our own blog, but to understand how blogs can be used in the enterprise.”



“Syndication of content is also a major benefit of blogs,” says Rockley. “That’s one reason we decided to make available an RSS feed from Rockley Blog.” (http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheRockleyBlog)



Since its recent launch, Rockley Blog has covered topics including: content component management, the Darwin Information Typing Architecture, tools and technology, best practices, structured content, and information architecture.



About The Rockley Group

The Rockley Group is a content management consultancy with an international reputation for developing effective customer-centric content management strategies.

