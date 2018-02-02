The RolleR MuG Is a Colorful Thermo Travel Mug That Doubles as a Stress Relief Tool

Delaware, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2018 --RolleR MuG, the revolutionary new colorful travel mug that doubles as an anti-stress toy, is live on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



Today's daily mug is lifeless, colorless and lacking personality. The RolleR MuG is a breakthrough new stylish design that offers 7 bright rainbow colors that are sure to make even the worst Monday filled with warmth and good cheer. It is a mug designed to bring a smile to the daily grind of life.



"Just like you, we spend at least eight hours a day in the office, and of course, we drink coffee all the time. One day, we noticed that all our office and travel mugs were depressingly similar," says cofounder Abay Toktarbay on the inspiration behind the project. "We collected the mugs and lined them up on the desk in front of us: black ones, gray ones, brown ones, cheap plastic ones. Frankly, it was a dismal sight. And suddenly we had an idea: to create a cheerful mug that would also withstand heat and would be safe to use."



The RolleR MuG keeps hot drinks hot for up to four hours, and cold drinks cold for up to six hours. The inner body, which is in contact with the drink, is made from food-grade steel that is harmless to health. There is absolutely no bisphenol A used in any manufacturing. The double body ensures reliable vacuum between inner and outer walls, maintaining the temperature of the drink for longer while the SS food-grade steel doesn't affect the taste of the coffee.



The most innovative feature on the RolleR MuG is that the cup doubles aS a stress relief toy and fidgeting toy. Users can combine the colors of the rainbow by twisting the colored rings to make their own patterns. This adds a bit of fun to the mundane break while helping to relieve the mind of any stress from home or work.



"Its attractive design in seven luscious rainbow colors will make you feel better on even the dullest day – while the coffee fills you with warmth and good cheer!," adds Toktarbay. "There is nothing else like the RolleR MuG around today. It is the only mug that combines pleasure with even more pleasure: enjoy yourself, relax, be happy – and drink your favorite coffee!"



Pricing for the RolleR MuG starts at $12 for early backers of the project. The RolleR MuG campaign is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/2E4cnax.



About Alamata, Inc.

Founded by two young entrepreneurs from Almaty, Kazakhstan. Our mission is to spread joy and a sunny mood, and that's why we create unique, brilliant solutions for everyday life under the ALAMATA brand. Our goal is to make innovative, stylish products for young, creative, confident people – people like you!



For more information on Alamata Inc. please visit http://www.rollermug.com/.