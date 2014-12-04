The Rovux Group Sells Controlling Portion of Rovux Apps for $38 Million

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2014 --On the heels of rumors about going public in 2015, 80% of Rovux Apps has been sold to the private equity firm Klatten. Already celebrating the tremendous success of reaching 26 million users in under two years the mobile development company will now have an even broader reach. With plans of commercialization and licensing with Israeli clientele the company is poised to take affordable mobile app building to a new section of the marketplace. Already a tremendous success on all fronts Rovux Group, Rovux Apps parent company, raised $10 million in investment funds to expand the app development company's services to Israel in 2014.



Ak Keinan, CEO of Rovux Group said of the sale, "This will allow the expansion of Rovux Apps and Rovux Group as a whole in 2015. We will also partner with one of the most successful US based research and development laboratories involved in 3D imaging systems. Through this partnership we plan to commercialize and license products to Israeli hospitals by early 2017."



Since 2013 the mobile development company has provided the marketplace with what can only be considered as approachable mobile app design. Typically a time-consuming and expensive proposition Rovux Apps gives options to individuals with small budgets. Targeting entrepreneurs, clubs, and small business owners the company makes app building affordable. Further optimizing options, clients can build and launch their app quickly via the platform without special coding skills.



While catering to companies with smaller budgets the Rovux Apps platform also meets the needs of larger corporations. Larger publishers who have dozens of properties to integrate through mobile strategies need a unified publishing platform. To that end, Rovux meets those mobile app development issues seamlessly as well.



Currently Rovux Apps provides their clients with myriad cost-effective options. Some features include push notifications, drag and drop, analytics and live video and radio streams. Recognizable to app users worldwide, further features include Blogs & Bulletins, Maps & Locations as well as Event Calendars, Community & Social.



Rovux Group Limited was founded in 2013 and is the parent company of Rovux Apps. The company holds several software development subsidiaries in Hong Kong and abroad. The company recently partnered with Klatten to commercialize and license products to Israel and integrate their products with 3D imaging technologies.



