The Roxborough YMCA and the Northeast Family YMCA Swinging Soiree Partnership with Gary Barbera and the BarberaCares Programs – A Success

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2019 --The signature fundraiser directly impacts the lives of youth, adults, and families of the Roxborough YMCA 7201 Ridge Avenue and the Northeast Family YMCA 11088 Knights Road. The proceeds of the event supported the Y's Financial Assistance program, which helps assure that no one will ever be turned away from Y programs and services due to an inability to pay. The fun included a beer and wine tasting, silent auction and music. Thank you to the Bald Birds Brewing Co., Manayunk Brewing Company, Night Shift Brewing; the Boston Brewing Company headed to Roxborough, The Revivalist, Opici Wines, and the delicious food provided by Tony Roni's. The Winner of the Grand Prize was chosen that evening. Gary Barbera appreciates the hard work of the entire YMCA staff especially Executive Directors Matt Student and Katie Koch.



Grand Prize was a raffle of a 2-year lease drive on a Gary Barbera Jeep Wrangler or $5,000 – Winner's Choice.



The BarberaCares Program has been a supporter of the Roxborough YMCA for 30 years when Gary Barbera opened his first dealership on Ridge Avenue in Beautiful Roxborough he and his brother Gene were quick to join the Roxborough YMCA board. Our families are members. Barbera's on the Boulevard is located in Northeast Philadelphia close to the Northeast Family Y. Both YMCA's are much-loved community organizations that are vital, safe, fun locations for the community to participate and interact in a healthy supportive environment.