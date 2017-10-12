The Seattle Crime Scene Cleaners That Never Sleep

Lake Stevens, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2017 --Bio Clean is a team of crime scene cleaners serving the Seattle-Tacoma area that encompasses Redmond and Everett, and they also respond to biohazard cleanup calls in Olympia, Washington. This type of work is very challenging, and it is certainly not for everyone. People who get involved in this business have to deal with human tissue, blood, and other bodily fluids, and many individuals are too squeamish to become crime scene cleaners. Plus, it is not an easy field to get into for people that are willing to take on the physical challenges, because it takes an extensive amount training to gain the necessary certifications.



Why are there stringent requirements that companies must be able to comply with if they are going to serve as crime scene cleaners? Blood and other organic materials that are typically present at violent crime scenes are considered to be biohazards. Many different diseases can be transferred through blood, including multiple different forms of hepatitis and the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). There are certain removal methodologies and decontamination protocols that must be followed, so crime scene cleaners must be highly trained, experienced professionals.



The founder of Bio Clean is a woman named Theresa Borst, and she decided to become a crime scene cleaner about 20 years ago. She was motivated by a desire to help others, and this ethos permeates the company's culture to this day. Team members bring a great deal of empathy and kindness to the table along with their technical expertise. This is important, because they are often serving people that are going through extraordinarily difficult times.



Their commitment to the communities that they serve is absolute. Homicides, suicides, and other violent death scenarios can unfold at any hour of the day or night. With this in mind, the crime scene cleaners at Bio Clean always place the interests of others first. The company operates an emergency hotline that is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, and their crime scene cleaners arrive on the scene promptly. With Bio Clean, there is no extra charge for nights, weekends or holiday. They have built a reputation for total reliability, and they are getting a lot of well-deserved attention as a very valuable community resource.



About Bio Clean

The crime scene cleaners at Bio Clean are available around-the-clock, every day of the week, and they have the ability to clean and decontaminate any type of violent crime scene.