The Seven Traits of the Entrepreneurial Spirit

I am an entrepreneur because I initiate and finance new commercial enterprises. However, after spending a little time in self-reflection, I realize I have never asked myself, "what is my ultimate aim?" There is more to it than the easy answers: to make money, to become powerful, to gain financial freedom, to be in a position to help others and so on.



But first you should know why you need to read this article:



* It might just help you to gain some insight as to how you may harness your potential entrepreneurial instincts

* It might help you to appreciate the importance of developing the talent in others to power your business initiatives

* It might help you to take special care to develop a business model right at the outset that will last. It is in the sense that the main walls and roof will remain permanent, whilst what is inside will be altered by experience and changing circumstance. These foundations will include such things as honesty, real interest in what the customers want, good financial control and a belief in quality as an end in itself. Such foundations stand firm forever.

* An interest and understanding in what your peers are doing in their businesses and the inevitable investment opportunities this will represent in a business you understand, as the future unfolds.



The seven personal traits of the entrepreneurial spirit needed to make it all happen:



1. PASSION. From the Romans to Napoleon Hill—passion is the first trait of the entrepreneurial spirit. Everyone is born with a passion; for some it may remain dormant their whole life, yet others can will themselves into this state of mind when driven by a purpose [in this sense, we see both tragedy and comedy in life.]

2. VISION. Out of passion, a vision is born. The vision to an entrepreneur is like paint to an artist. They can generate a dynamic and vivid picture of the future at will.

3. STRATEGY. Their vision is dynamic; it produces a strategy to create synergistic interlinking paths to reach the planned destination. Once conceived, an entrepreneur’s strategy is woven into the fabric of the contemporary time and place, where it remains in constant flux: strong, sharp, and supple.

4. LEADERSHIP. Talented entrepreneurs bring the best out in people. Their very presence is a catalyst to success. They are like a force of nature. By genuinely starting people on the journey to find their own passion, they generate a team of loyal followers, who work for love and money, in that order.

5. MARKETING. Eccentric and quirky [maybe that is just me]. Diverse yet simple. The entrepreneur is usually more potent if a holistic approach is employed [to everything!], both financial and personal.

6. INTUITION. Whether left alone in the dark jungle or dropped in the middle of the ocean, the synthesis of their five senses creates a sixth which serves as the ultimate adviser to all they do.

7. TENACITY. The world is made of layers of energy and this gigantic force holds matter together. While an artist is a master of one layer, an entrepreneur is connected to many, though not necessarily their master. The entrepreneurial spirit is free from the desire to control and is not fixed on a static destination. They take the path of least resistance, which often functions to form the greatest good. Tenacity, in the sense of an entrepreneurial spirit, is a dedication to building layers of interacting efficiency for optimal effectiveness. Once could say the entrepreneurial spirit is worthy of the prize for perpetual motion.



All entrepreneurs have an affinity. Their life source comes from the same place. The age of the entrepreneur has a new beginning. We are reminded, once more, that we hold the wand. People from every corner of the globe are realizing why entrepreneurs are here.



* To entrepreneurs, life isn’t just about making money, even though they often have the Midas touch.

* To entrepreneurs, business isn’t about success, even though they usually succeed.



Life and business are one in the same; they are about the entrepreneurial experience and improving lives of others.



