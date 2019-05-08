The Shame of Life Is a New Party Game That Starts Fun, Weird Conversations

Manchester, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/08/2019 --The Shame of Life is a unique new card game that will delight fans of party games like Cards Against Humanity. This new game features three different game modes to allow players to customize the playing style to suit their preferences and those of the other players. It also includes 100 distinct game cards, one of which a player will draw on each turn.



The cards feature thought-provoking topics for the players to debate. However, these aren't the kinds of debates players might have had back in high school; the topics in this game are strictly for grown-ups. People who are easily offended may want to come to the table with an open mind. Players should be prepared to laugh, cringe, groan and more throughout the game.



Everything comes in a luxurious storage box with the name of the game engraved on top. An X-rated expansion pack is also available, and the creator has plans for additional expansion packs in the future. He has already completed the design and testing phases for the base game and is ready to move forward with production.



To help achieve this goal and bring The Shame of Life to the masses, he has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter with a funding goal of about $3,900. Astonishingly, the campaign reached this funding goal in just eight short hours. By the end of the second day, it had already doubled its goal, leading the creator to add a reach goal of $12,500 to add blank game cards for users to fill in with their own questions as well as an additional play mode. The campaign will continue until May 31.



Those who contribute to the campaign can get their own copy of the base game for just $20. For the base game plus the expansion pack, they'll need to contribute $33 or more. For $65, backers can have their copy of the game signed by the creator, and he'll also create a custom card for the user featuring their name in the discussion topic. At higher contribution levels, backers will have the opportunity to collaborate with the creator on future cards and expansion packs. Backers can expect to receive the game in October 2019.