The ShaviGoods Premium Silicone Baking Mat with Free EBook Has Become the Perfect Christmas Gift for Cooking Fans

The silicone baking mat removes the problem a lot of amateur and professional cooks have when cooking, and that is the food getting stuck to the tray or mat. A lot of cooks using a traditional mat or tray try to solve the problem by adding oils and fat, which means changing the taste of the food and unhealthy cooking. The ShaviGoods Premium Silicone Baking Mat does not need fat or oils; it provides a tried and tested silicon surface that stops the food from getting stuck.



The popular baking mat has become the perfect Christmas present for people who enjoy cooking, and with the current discount price of $16.95, which is a 66% saving, there is no better time to buy. The product that can come with free shipping on orders over $35 can be delivered in time for Christmas.



Since being launched on Amazon, the ShaviGoods Premium Silicone Baking Mat has continued to receive five star reviews, which includes a review from Brenda Laramore who said:



"I have been waiting for something like this my whole life! These Silicone Baking Mats really help my baked goods come out evenly brown on the bottom and not burnt. If you have aluminum pans, these are a must have item. But they are not just for baking...you can prepare your dough or meatballs on these and keep the mess off your countertops. The thick non-stick surface sits on your countertop and doesn't slide around while you are trying to roll out piecrust like other mats I've had. Shake them off and pop them into the dishwasher for sanitizing and you can use them again and again. They are freezer, oven, and dishwasher safe. These mats are BPA free, and FDA approved! Great product!"



A spokesman for ShaviGoods has said: "The discounted price is only available for a limited time. We are offering the product at a reduced price to celebrate how successful it has become on Amazon."



To learn more about new ShaviGoods Premium Silicone Baking Mat With Free Ebook



About ShaviGoods Premium Silicone non-sticking Baking Mat:



- Premium Silicone Baking Mat, half sheet size 11.5 X 16.5 inches in dimension. With measurements marked in inches as well as centimeters to help you create exact sizes of food. Thick yet flexible, easy to store, can be folded or rolled. Non-stick, non-slip, ideal for baking, kneading, rolling and shaping.



- FDA approved and BPA free material that can take a wide range of temperatures from -40oC to 230oC. Ideal for a freezer, microwave oven or a conventional oven. Bake your cookies or freeze your meatballs, these sheets will take it all.



- Environmentally-friendly baking mats that can be used instead of parchment paper. Line your sheets with ShaviGoods Silicone Baking mat and bake without greasing or oiling the pan. Food comes easily off the non-stick surface.



- Easy to clean, requires no scouring, scrubbing or soaking. Needs no expensive cleaning liquids and chemicals to clean. It is stain resistant and dishwasher safe. Use warm soapy water to wipe it clean. Do not use the sheets for cutting or chopping, which will damage your sheets and make them unusable. If your sheet is cut or torn, do not use it.



- It comes in boxed set of two ShaviGoods Silicone Baking Sheet with measurements.



About ShaviGoods

ShaviGoods provides quality kitchen products to make it easier for people who enjoy cooking. The products use the latest technology, which include silicone technology.