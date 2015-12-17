Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2015 --Sheepa, an innovative intimate apparel company, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. This campaign has a funding goal of $16,950, which needs to be raised in order to bring their unique Sheepa undergarment line for men and women to market. Sheepa is an innovation in intimate apparel that protects the delicate genital area and urinary tract by keeping the body temperature regulated, preventing the existence of viruses, bacteria and dust mites, and decreases urinary urgency. Co-founder Haris Kulovic states, "Our mission is to improve the quality of everyday life. How many times were you faced with a situation where you have missed important moments in your life just because you had to go to the toilet?" Haris knows how that feels, which is why he and the team at Sheepa created this beneficial underwear line.



Most people never really put a lot of thought into their underwear, aside from fashion and comfort. However, Belma Selimovic, who is the inventor of Sheepa, has put a lot of thought into this everyday item. In fact, she even won the the Gold Medal "New Time" at the International Salon of Inventions and New Technologies in 2013. Their innovation is based on a 100% wool insert that is covered by the finest cotton. Wool is naturally antibacterial and hypoallergenic, which is what prevents the survival of viruses, bacteria and mites; while also keeping the body temperature within normal ranges. The underwear is fashionable and comfortable, as well as beneficial to wear. The shell is made of 95% cotton and 5% elastin. The wool inserts are strategically placed for optimum results. In the man's underwear, the insert is placed at the bottom of the crotch area, whereas in the woman's underwear it is placed at the upper abdomen and bottom of crotch. This design provides the best and most beneficial results. Sheepa underwear not only prevent health problems associated with the genital area and urinary tract, but they have also been shown beneficial for fertility and the sex-life.



The team at Sheepa have been working very diligently on all of the essential groundwork for their innovative underwear. They are now ready to bring their product to the market which is why they have launched an Indiegogo campaign, and hired a team of crowdfunding specialists to help them spread the word. All funds raised with this campaign will be used for production and development of the Sheepa underwear line. As an added bonus with this campaign, the team is offering several perks. These perks, which serve as funding incentives, range in value from a "Make a Noise" perk that enables a supporter to follow the campaign and receive all of the updates, to having a voice in the underwear design, and the opportunity to pre-order the underwear at a substantial savings off of regular retail price. Full details can be found on their Indiegogo campaign page.



About Sheepa

Sheepa is 5 years old and based in Bosnia. The team consists of co-founders Haris Kulovic and product creator Belma Selimovic, along with a talented team of designers, and engineers who are focused on creating products to improve health and the quality of everyday lives. Their patented Sheepa underwear promises to protect the delicate urinary tract, while providing a vast array of health benefits. The entire team is passionate and dedicated to producing high quality products that deliver results and perform as promised.



