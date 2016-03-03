THE SHOP Magazine Joins Champion Oil 60th Anniversary

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2016 --"Champion is exciting about partnering with this influential media group to recognize and validate our six decades in business," stated Karl Dedolph, Co-Chairperson of the 60th Anniversary Celebrations. "THE SHOP is an industry favorite because it has the most current information on new products, trends, and marketing."



THE SHOP, a leading trade print and digital trade publication for performance, restyling & customization professionals in the automotive aftermarket, is owned and published monthly by National Business Media: http://theshopmag.com/



NBM is a privately owned, business-to-business media company, built on strong values and high integrity. Known for an innovative, progressive and entrepreneurial spirit, the publishing company serves thousands of business people in key niche markets. Its magazines, trade shows, online, eMedia, and multimedia programs are designed to inform, educate, and stimulate by connecting people who know with people who want to know: https://www.nbm.com/



Champion Brands, LLC, originally Lowe Oil Co. founded by Ralph Lowe in 1956, is a globally recognized manufacturer in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion produces and blends more than 350 products including fuel, oil and engine additives, motor oils, and lubricants for the automotive, heavy truck, racing, performance, industrial, commercial, agricultural and specialty markets.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Headquartered in Clinton, Missouri, just 75 miles southeast of Kansas City, is Champion's 450,000 square foot plant, which accommodates more than one million gallons of bulk storage with convenient rail, siding. For more information contact Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com #champion60.