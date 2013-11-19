The Shops at Summerlin - Summerlin Is Back

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2013 --The Shops in Summerlin, a key and important project in the heart of the Summerlin real estate market, will be open by the end of 2014 and will include 125 stores and restaurants in an open-air shopping environment, entertainment, Class A office space, a hotel, and multifamily residences.



“Summerlin is back!” says Rob Flitton a well-known and successful REALTOR with offices in the heart of Summerlin. “The completion of the Shops at Summerlin will finally establish the central and vibrant downtown core that Summerlin has been needing for many years. When the project came to a complete standstill in 2008, there were these ribs of abandoned steel just sitting there for several years, and now it is coming to life day after day.”



The renewed economic and construction activity in the area is not just limited to the Shops at Summerlin. Just outside of Summerlin the 220,000 square foot Sahara Center has just broken ground about a mile to the east of the Shops on an 18-acre site, and the developers of Tivoli Village (also just outside of Summerlin) recently broke ground on their second phase of stylish and unique retail and office spaces north and east of the Shops - this second phase will add 200,000 square feet of retail and 68,000 square feet of offices.



Flitton, a successful real estate developer in his own right for more than 25 years, adds “the economic viability of commercial and retail development necessarily follows the success of residential development - when the residential market fell to pieces, the commercial and retail followed in time, and are now likewise rebounding on the heels of the major residential increase in values for Las Vegas homes and real estate.”



Between January 2012 and October 2013, the prices of Las Vegas homes rose at a pace in excess of 2% monthly according to statistics available through the Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS (GLVAR).



About Rob Flitton "The Closer"

One of the top REALTORS in the Las Vegas real estate market, Rob is a boutique REALTOR and handles all client relations directly through Urban Nest Realty. Prior to being a REALTOR, Rob was a professional land developer and custom home-builder transacting more than $250 million worth of real estate deals in the US and Canada.