The Silicon Valley Health Institute / Smart Life Forum to Host "Disconnect: An Inconvenient Truth About Cell Phones" with Dr. Devra Davis at the Silicon Valley Health Institute

Devra Davis, PhD, MPH is an award-winning writer and scientist, who received the National Book Award for her first non-fiction book, When Smoke Ran Like Water—which was the subject of several award-winning documentaries by the weather channel, BBC History, and BBC Nova, as well as U.S. public television, WQED Pittsburgh. She also was Founding Director of the Board on Environmental Studies and Toxicology at the U.S National Academy of Sciences and the Center for Environmental Oncology at the University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute, and a Presidential appointee to the National Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board. She is currently President of Environmental Health Trust and Visiting Faculty with the University of California, Berkeley, Goldman School of Public Policy, and guest lecturer at Dartmouth College, Dominican University, University of California, San Francisco and elsewhere.



Disconnect: The Truth about Cell Phone Radiation by Dr. Devra Davis, is the recipient of the 2013 Silver Nautilus Book Award in the Conscious media/Journalism/Investigative reporting category. The Nautilus Book Awards represents Better Books for a Better World, recognizing books that promote spiritual growth, conscious living and positive social change. Dedicated to excellence and the highest of standards, Nautilus Awards honors and promotes books that inspire and connect our lives as individuals, communities and global citizens. The new edition is now available on Amazon.com.



The second presenter, Dr. Coletta Hargis is an obstetrician-gynecologist working in the East Bay. She went to medical school and residency at UCSF. She uses alternative approaches in healing including PEMF. She has a long standing interest in alternative medicine. Frustrated by allopathic medicine which failed to heal a medical condition, she was referred to a traditional Chinese acupuncture medicine. Her intrigue led her to a two year study of acupuncture and Chinese Medicine and various healing modalities. Her current interests focus on energy healing. Dr. Hargis will be discussing the value of PEMF, short for pulsed electromagnetic field. The body contains multiple electromagnetic fields. Each organ and tissue has a unique electromagnetic signature.



Microcurrents contain information and create specific biological responses. PEMF is thought to decrease inflammation by increasing calcium binding to calmodulin which binds to eNOS increasing nitric oxide production. This increases vasodilation, and has anti thrombotic and anti-proliferative effects. PEMF stimulates the lymphatic vessels resulting in the acceleration of the removal of waste products.



