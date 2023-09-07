Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2023 --Access Elevator, a leader in providing mobility and accessibility products, knows that even though they are simple, wheelchair ramps make a huge difference when they are installed in residential and commercial settings in Chicago, Milwaukee, Cudahy, Kenosha, Wausau, Racine, and the surrounding areas. Wheelchair ramps are still around because they provide a great solution that works in all kinds of weather and at all hours of the day or night. At Access Elevator they like them for these reasons, as well as the fact that they are affordable for residential settings as well as commercial settings.



Having a wheelchair ramp installed at a property means that clients will be helping to prevent accidents and enhance the safety of everyone who uses the ramps. Stairs can lead to trips and falls or other injuries, but wheelchair ramps help to minimize the risk of falls and injuries. They also help to improve the accessibility of a home or business.



Quality of life is important for everyone, and wheelchair ramps provide an enhanced quality of life, especially for those who aren't as able-bodied as others. Wheelchair ramps are a very cost-effective option when compared to the other options that are available, and they are a long-lasting and durable solution that meets ADA codes as well as being easy to maintain. Wheelchair ramps can be used by anyone as well, so they aren't having separate accommodations that require attention.



For many commercial spaces it only makes sense to make a facility as easy to get into as possible. Having wheelchair ramps increases the value of the property for the owner as well as for any businesses that are in the building. With the variety of styles and materials available today, it is easy to develop a configuration for the wheelchair ramp that will work with nearly any setup. Their team can help clients to evaluate all of the options for a wheelchair ramp for their specific needs and location.



Wheelchair ramps solve a problem that stairs present to those who not only are in a wheelchair, but also those who rely on walking or balance aids for their mobility. It's also helpful as well for those who are temporarily limited in their mobility due to an accident, surgery or other situation in Chicago, Milwaukee, Cudahy, Kenosha, Wausau, Racine, and the surrounding areas. Talk with the team at Access Elevator about the different options available to add a wheelchair ramp to any residential or commercial property.



