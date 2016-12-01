The Sisterhood Collective Launches to Empower Women with Online Resources Tapped for $1

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2016 --Using the commitment to dream big as a working principle, The Sisterhood Collective spreads her cumulative wings with a new membership offer. Launched in November to give women a place to feel a part of something bigger, the site provides conscious connection with other females on the road to wholehearted living. Think a collective hub of can-do gals ever ready to share the tools of empowerment. Now think meditations, tools, tips, education, fellowship, and strategies on tap all for the nifty price of $1 per month.



Focused predominately on camaraderie and mutual support, The Sisterhood Collective reaches out to women who feel stuck, overwhelmed, and in need of a new focus. How so? At the beginning of each month, new course materials that speak to these needs are made available to members online. Every month new course content ranging from audios, videos, and meditations is available. Additionally, members are invited to network in a private forum with other women from the collective. This way, members can connect with each other in an ongoing fashion to further build their online community.



Jena Harris, Founder & CEO of Sisterhood Connections Inc. said of the goal of the group for women, "Our mission is to ensure that all women regardless of background, circumstances, challenges, and financial constraints are given the opportunity and resources to dream big and make those dreams a reality. There's no need to feel isolated anymore. We specialize in offering a holistic approach that encompasses transformation strategies that shift growth in seven key areas of life."



The seven fundamentals highlighted by The Sisterhood Collective in bite-sized monthly pieces include:



Self-Empowerment Mastery:

Self Love/Self Empowerment

Mental Body

Physical Body

Emotional Body/Emotional Intelligence

Spiritual Body

Intentional Extraordinary Living



Conscious Relationships:

Marriage/Partnership

Parenting

Building Rapport With Clients



Big Vision Dreaming:

Establishing the Why

Finding the Ultimate Dream

Creating the Future



Art of Blissful Fulfillment:

Passion & Purpose

Gratitude, Fun, & Joy

Celebration



Professional Business Mission:

Finding a Spirit-Driven Mission

Career Development

Business Development



Conscious Prosperity:

Self Worth & Value

Business Worth & Value

Abundance & Financial Management



Collective Community:

Finding One's Tribe

Collective Cause and Intention

The Power of Community



The Sisterhood Collective's services are delivered through their dream team, volunteers, and consultants that offer a wide range of programs and initiatives ran through the Sisterhood Empowerment Academy (SEA).



For more information visit http://www.sisterhoodconnections.org.



About Sisterhood Connections Inc.

Sisterhood Connections Inc. is the parent company of The Sisterhood Collective. A membership-based community program, the non-profit organization has offices in Houston, Texas and Miami, Florida. The group is founded by CEO Jena Harris who co-partners with Raj Anderson (MBA).



