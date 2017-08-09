Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2017 --Global Genesis Group is proud to announce that Bill Skarsgard, who is playing Pennywise in Stephen King's IT, has concluded a deal to voice Moomintroll in the newest addition to the Moomin films MOOMINS AND THE WINTER WONDERLAND alongside his father, Stellan Skarsgard (Good Will Hunting, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Avengers) who will voice Moominpappa and Alicia Vikander who will voice Sorry-oo and Little My. Stellan Skarsgard will also Executive Produce the film.



Stellan Skarsgard stated: "The wonderful, poetic and uniquely humane world of Tove Jansson's imagination affected me deeply as a child. I've read her books to all my own children and if this film can help spreading her gentle and warm humanity to the rest of the world I'm proud to be a part of it."



Global Genesis Group is bringing Moomins to the big screen this Christmas 2017. Moomins, the loved worldwide brand followed around the world by children and adults, is created by the Finnish writer Tove Jansson. MOOMINS AND THE WINTER WONDERLAND is an animated feature produced in 4K, which is another exciting film in the Moomin's franchise. The film takes place during the winter in the extraordinary Moominvalley. Moomintroll decides to stay awake instead of having his typical winter slumber. Moomintroll and Moominpappa and Moominmamma discover that strange creatures wander amidst the snowdrifts in the midwinter darkness, and all the new hints imply that an eccentric guest called Christmas will arrive soon.



Bill Skarsgard stated: "So excited to be a part of this lovely project and bringing Tove Jansson fantastical world to the big screen. I grew up with my mom and dad reading Moomin and their adventures to me at bedtime, so it will not be the first time I hear my dad voice "Moominpappa."



Tom Carpelan the Finnish Producer of MOOMINS AND THE WINTER WONDERLAND said: "Moominvalley, where all these wonderful creatures live, is a magical, special safe haven with an atmosphere of respect, friendship and generosity combined with an adventurous curiosity to explore the new. It has been a challenge to create this special world, but I hope and believe that we have managed it well, also by making extra efforts with the movie's voice cast, songs and score."



Rick Romano, President of Global Genesis Group, stated, "Global Genesis Group feels extremely fortunate that such outstanding talents such as Stellan Skarsgard, Bill Skarsgard and Alicia Vikander will help bring MOOMINS AND THE WINTER WONDERLAND to the world. We feel we are set to launch this film to a global market so that every kid in the world will fall in love with the Moomins brand."



Based on Moomins' creator Tove Jansson's books, with a screenplay from Malgorzata Wieckowicz-Zyla, Piotr Szczepanowicz and Ira Carpelan, MOOMINS AND THE WINTER WONDERLAND will be created from existing, vintage footage from the stop-motion productions originally coproduced by Jupiter Film and Film Polski in the 1980s. The footage will in 4K quality. The restoration and development of the film will bring it into the 21st century and to a modern audience, whilst staying true to the magic created by Tove Jansson in her original stories. MOOMINS AND THE WINTER WONDERLAND therefore follows the success of Filmkompaniet's previous project, Moomins and the Comet Chase (with voice cast including Max von Sydow, Alexander Skarsgard, Mads Mikkelsen, Stellan Skarsgard and Peter Stormare) which was released in 3D and distributed in over 80 countries, including USA, UK, France, Japan, China, Brazil and Australia.



About Global Genesis Group

Global Genesis Group's core business is the production and distribution of Television IP's, Feature Films and documentaries as well as creating and developing its own original IP's to generate global branding. Global Genesis Group is a full-service Production, Distribution and IP management company.



About Filmkompaniet

Among the 'firsts' the Finnish production and distribution company Filmkompaniet in 2007 started to restore, renovate and develop a previously produced animation master-piece; the Finnish heritage brand "The Moomins". Later such companies as Warner Brothers and Disney followed in their footsteps with productions such as Charlie Brown and Cinderella. This restoration and development work has so far resulted in a 78 part TV-series in HD, and two movies. The most recent movie, Moomins and the Comet Chase was the first Scandinavian 3D-movie with talent including BJORK (title song), and Max von Sydow, Alexander Skarsgard, Mads Mikkelsen, Stellan Skarsgard and Peter Stormare in the voice cast. The movie has been distributed in 80 countries including USA, France, Japan, China, Brazil.



About Animoon SP.Z.O.O

The studio ANIMOON emerged from the passion for animation of its funder Grzegorz Waclawek, an experienced producer and author, as well as director. Animoon aims at continuing the tradition of authors' animation in the Polish Cinema and to promote the works of young and talented animators. Currently there are several animated projects that are being produced or conceived at the studio, among others "Hug Me" by Mateusz Jarmulski, and "How I Became a Supervillain" by Krzysztof Ostrowski in the development stages. The series and films that make up the catalogue of the company are character-driven stories with a twist of comedy, often based on the Polish picture books or books for children. The company has also an up-coming stop motion, feature length film to be directed by Magda Osinska.