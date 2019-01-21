The Sky Is the Limit with domWindows, a Powerful Cloud Interface Designed to Allow Multi-Cloud Access

Lisle, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2019 --Internet Technologies Corporation's newest product, domWindows is now offering investors a chance to get in on the ground floor of powerful and innovative new technology that is built for a multi-cloud present and future.



For a $201 minimum investment, at $3.35 per share of Class-B non-voting common stock, investors can look towards the future and place their investing dollars in an enterprise with a proven track record and a clear understanding of the future of cloud computing. Investors also stand to gain a further discount on their vote of confidence in the company's estimated $13.6 million future valuation through StartEngine Owners' 10% bonus and an early bird bonus that promises any investments committed on or before January 25th are eligible for a 20% bonus on shares received.



domWindows introduces a seamless solution for both the user and the cloud provider through the means of a "cloud windowing interface" that is essentially created to simplify and enhance the user's experience. Makers of domWindows finagled the design so that its final GUI ("graphical user interface") is familiar, resembling a blend of Microsoft Windows, MacOS and Linux operating system environments. These familiar cues notwithstanding, the interface is entirely fresh and revolutionary, allowing the user to access multiple clouds, simultaneously from any modern browser. So successful is the concept and its execution, in fact, that Internet Technologies Corporation is gearing up for commercialization in 2019, with domWindows being production ready. So far, all patents have been granted.



The rationale behind the need for an interface as intuitive and relevant as domWindows is simple: there is a growing dependence by many companies on web and mobile applications. At the same time, there is a growing preference by users wishing to store their never-ending amounts of data "in the cloud". More and more applications are, in fact, functioning in the cloud and domWindows aims to improve the user's experience when accessing these clouds, allowing for an evolution, a sophistication in cloud resources across the board.



The domWindows interface is powered by TextSQL and gives the user total access through the "Cloud Graphical User Interface" (CGUI). It easily runs in any modern browser and gives the user the same feel, efficiency, and effectiveness of a desktop application. However, the domWindows interface is adaptable, changing and adapting according to the user's needs. It's powerful enough to process even the most demanding of data-hungry applications. Even better, it allows users to customize the interface according to their priorities in tasks, preferences in colors, styles and even behaviors in real time. Users can then save these custom-designed interfaces and make them portable.



For the cloud provider, on the other hand, there are multiple benefits to be realized. First off, domWindows integrates applications from different OS and platforms. It reduces the total cost of ownership and provides 100% control. Users can learn new applications, which makes it all the more likely that they will adopt. It also plays well with third-party frameworks and libraries making the interface highly adaptable and lightweight.