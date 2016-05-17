The Smart Shower Water Tap Stops the Cold Shower Shock by Immediately Warming Water from the Start

Wuxi, Jiangsu -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2016 --The Smart Shower Water Tap, the revolutionary new product that immediately dispenses warm water as soon as it releases from the shower head, is live on Indiegogo and raising funds to bring the project to life.



When getting ready to take a shower or bath, people usually have to wait several minutes while the water begins to warm, checking several times, or jumping in too early only to be shocked by the cold. The truth is, most individuals feel guilty while waiting for their shower to heat up, causing an unnecessary waste of water during this annoying wait.



"Because many countries face on the lack of water. In China, water as resource is becoming increasingly scarce, as the climate changes and water pollution increases," says co-founder and CEO Yulin Zhang, "It is the same for many countries around the world. As a plant and a people, we need to protect and save water."



The Smart Shower Water Tap works to solve this solution by instantly transferring residual cold water from the hot line, into the cold line, allowing for instant output of warm water from the shower head. Users are able to instantly set outputting water temperature at the very beginning, either manually or via the connected smartphone app.



The Smart Shower Water Tap product does not actually heat water, just recycles cold water. and after the water warms up, it stops. Then users can use it as regular tap water, but the water in it is warm now. It solves two problems at the same time.



For safety, The battery used in itself is only 12V, it is safe voltage. Therefore it doesn't need external power cable. It also doesn't need to change battery because of the self-charge design in it, that is user-friendly. The smart design supports manual button control and APP control via a mobile device.



The Smart Shower Water Tap crowdfunding campaign is currently live and available to support on Indiegogo: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/smart-shower-water-tap-better-shower-experience#/



About Wuxi Kuadiou Zhineng Keji Co. LTD.

Founded in 2015, Wuxi Kuadiou Zhineng Keji began to design and test the Smart Shower Tap in January 2015. The guiding principle of the company is to make the world and life better. The co-founders previously worked at SHARP's mobile phone R&D Department as mechanical engineers, previously designing the water proof mobile phone for the Japanese market. With their experience in water-proof design, they were able to create the Smart Tap water system.



For more information on Wuxi Kuadiou Zhineng Keji please visit http://www.kuaidoutech.com/