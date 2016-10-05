The Smile Center in Myrtle Beach Offers Whole Family Dentistry for Patients of All Ages

Murrels Inlet, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2016 --Dr. John Miller of The Smile Center in the Myrtle Beach area offers dental services for the whole family, from a toddler's very first dental appointment all the way up to conversations about dentures for patients in their older years. The Smile Center is proud to provide these services in a welcoming, family friendly environment with an experienced, caring team.



Dr. Miller encourages parents to start bringing their children in for regular dental visits from the time their first teeth start erupting. Bringing children to the dentist in the earliest stages can help them become familiar with the dental office setting, which can help encourage them to continue with these regular visits throughout their life. These early visits for children are important not just to check on the status of existing teeth, but to also provide children and parents with important education about proper brushing, flossing, and hygiene habits that will foster a lifetime of oral health.



For older children, Dr. Miller offers standard cleanings, exams, and restorative dentistry like fillings. He also offers sealants for children which can be an important part of cavity prevention in childhood years. Sealants are thin protective coatings that are generally placed over the surface of the back molars where cavities often occur. They act as a sort of raincoat for the tooth, preventing cavity-causing bacteria and debris from settling in the nooks and crannies of the molars. Placing sealants is a quick and entirely painless process which can save parents hundreds of dollars in the long run by preventing cavities.



For teens and adults who have healthy teeth but who are unhappy with the alignment of their smiles, Dr. Miller offers Invisalign clear aligners as an effective alternative to metal braces. Many patients prefer Invisalign for the lifestyle flexibility it offers and the fact that it is virtually invisible when worn. These clear plastic aligners are customized for each patient using a 3D imaging computer system. A series of aligners is created at the beginning of treatment and patients wear a new set of aligners every two weeks, gradually shifting teeth into proper alignment. The aligners are completely removable so patients can brush and floss normally and remove the aligners for special occasions like photographs, presentations, meetings, interviews, etc. when they want to look and speak their best.



For older adults and for those who have missing, broken, or damaged teeth, Dr. Miller offers restorative prosthetics like dental implants and dentures. He consults with each patient individually to determine which type of restorative dentistry or prosthetic will best suit their unique situation and lifestyle.



About Dr. John Miller

Dr. Miller is known as one of the most experienced dentists in the greater Myrtle Beach community. He is proud to offer some of the most advanced and state-of-the-art treatments and technology at his offices in Murrells Inlet and Georgetown. Dr. Miller is a member of the ADA, the Academy of General Dentistry, the American Academy of Implant Dentistry, and several other professional and dentistry organizations.



