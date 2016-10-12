The Social Selling Podcast by Linking Into Sales Celebrates 5 YEARS and over 100 Episodes

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2016 --The Social Selling Podcast by Linking Into Sales celebrates 5 years of empowering sales professionals to succeed through social selling. In each episode, hosts Martin Brossman, Greg Hyer, and Elyse Archer discuss cutting edge techniques for using LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Google+ to prospect for, support, and grow the business of sales professionals.



"We enjoy empowering sales professionals by educating them on social selling and keeping them current on the continually changing landscape of the social platforms", said Martin. "We are committed to our listener's success and are excited to help them succeed and grow professionally."



The podcast has rave reviews, including the honor of being included in the Attach blog post "Top 10 Podcasts for Sales Professionals and Leaders – updated for 2016." In July of 2015, the podcast was featured by the UNC Kenan-Flagler School of Business in their "10 Podcasts to Sharpen Your Sales Skills" blog post.



The traditional sales approach of cold calling is becoming increasingly obsolete as the buyer's behavior has changed. Buyers now choose to self-educate using online tools and social media platforms prior to engaging with sales people. Today's top sales professionals adopted social selling because it helps them discover these prospects and guide them on the buyer's journey.



Martin and Greg founded the Linking Into Sales organization in 2009 with a shared vision of helping sales professionals master social selling. They offer workshops, 1-on-1 coaching, as well as online courses via https://www.SocialSelling.training and classroom training at North Carolina State University - Technology Training Solutions. They launched the podcast in 2011, initially focusing on Sales 2.0, then later narrowed the topic to social selling. In late 2015, they welcomed Elyse Archer of Six Figure Sales Coaching as a third podcast co-host to further broaden the perspective offered in each podcast.



The podcast is available across several podcasting platforms, including iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play Music, Tunein, Player.FM and YouTube. Subscribe and glean valuable social selling wisdom from Martin, Greg, and Elyse.



For more information, visit:

www.linkingintosales.com

www.linkedin.com/company/linking-into-sales