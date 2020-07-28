Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2020 --The Sole Chronicles, a new podcast highlighting the careers of two sports and entertainment industry veterans launches on July 22nd. The series will explore the experiences hosts Nekeda Newell-Hall and Muhammida El Muhajir shared while navigating the sneaker industry, Hollywood and corporate America with roles and projects with The NBA, Nike, Jordan Brand, Global Brand Marketing Inc. (Diesel, Pony, Nautica), William Morris Agency, ICM, Viacom, Gatorade and more. Each episode will recount the host's past interactions with artists and athletes including Michael Jordan, Eminem, Jay Z, Pharrell Williams, Missy Elliot, Madonna, and Diddy as it related to partnerships, branding, marketing, and sneakers.



"We first met as agent's assistants at The William Morris Agency (now WME) in New York City. Since then we worked together at Nike, the footwear licensing company, Global Brand Marketing Inc., and have collaborated on numerous projects over the years. Our lives and careers have mirrored each other at times and it is interesting how sneakers, sports, and entertainment have been a common thread. I'm excited to share our unique experiences with the world, through the Sole Chronicles podcast," says Newell-Hall who previously served as both Music Marketing Manager and Associate Director, Entertainment Marketing at Nike and was invited to the inaugural class of The Next Step Program at the brand designed to foster future leadership.



Throughout their careers, the pair established innovative strategies to align celebrities and entertainment companies with brands pioneering practices that have now become industry standard across various sectors. Newell-Hall spearheaded the first award show backstage gifting suite for a network teen awards show, created and executed the premier sneaker industry Influencer Marketing Program targeting micro-influencers, oversaw custom celebrity designed sneaker collaborations for Sarah Jessica-Parker, Eminem and Nelly in addition to managing brand relations for Snoop Dogg's footwear collection with Pony.



El Muhajir initiated Nike's first NBA All-Star Weekend lifestyle event in partnership with Def Jam Records, laid the groundwork for a global basketball documentary in Brazil and Japan, and booked artists such as Swizz Beatz, Method Man, The Roots, Mos Def, and Pharrell Williams for advertising campaigns. Additionally, she conceptualized Nike Basketball's 30th Anniversary coffee table book, Sole Provider, and shut down Manhattan's 57th Street for a legendary event at Niketown NYC celebrating the release of Alicia Keys' first album and magazine cover.



"To be highly successful young black women navigating very male-dominated industries was no easy feat (and still isn't). I never doubted my creativity and innovation and always looked at ways to push the envelope and break boundaries. We have so many stories, adventures really, to share that reflect our individual achievements but also the impact we have had on the sneaker industry with entertainment as the backdrop. Those stories will be the focus of each episode of The Sole Chronicles," adds El Muhajir, who currently lives in Accra, Ghana where she runs WaxPrint Media, a digital marketing and PR agency.



Newell-Hall and El Muhajir's stories will shed light on some of the issues they've faced in the corporate world and how they were able to overcome and succeed.



"We hope our listeners will feel like a fly on the wall hearing old friends reminisce about amazing past and current projects that may involve the launch of sneakers that took 10 years to design and bring to market or that time Madonna dropped by the office with her family to pick up some kicks," shares Newell-Hall who is based in Los Angeles, where she currently serves as an entertainment marketing consultant/partner at strut Agency and VP of Strategic Partnerships at Shoes That Fit helping kids across the United States get new shoes for school.



Two sports industry veterans share their Life + Times navigating the sneaker industry, Hollywood, and corporate America. Hosted by Nekeda Newell Hall and Muhammida El Muhajir, who have extensive experience working with top athletes, entertainers, and brands. The Sole Chronicles podcast launched on July 22nd and is available on Google, iTunes, Spotify, and other platforms. New episodes will launch weekly with future sessions featuring interviews with women, people of color, and innovators working in sneaker, sports, and entertainment. The duo shares their triumphs crafting and executing some of the most memorable promotions. They also talk about the trials navigating these industries while being young, black, and female. The Sole Chronicles is about so much more than sneakers. It's about brilliance, innovation, perseverance, and soul. To learn more or subscribe, visit: https://anchor.fm/sole-chronicles or @solechronicles on all social media platforms. Give a listen.



