Richmond, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/31/2019 --With pain and stress reduction for her listeners in focus, intuitive lyric soprano, Elizabeth Knudson will soon launch three mediums of self-help. Wrapped in a book launch, a concert tour, and an online class, the woman known as The Song Healer has much to share in 2020. Her online meditation class is slated to begin on January 11th, followed by the launch of her book "Awakening To The Light Within You" come summertime. Additionally, the Spring and Summer will hold a series of song recitals held on the East Coast and in Europe.



With improvisational singing employing "sound codes" at its core, Knudson's show will use classical art song, sacred geometry visual meditations, spoken affirmations, audiences chanting, and crystal bowl sound healing to create an unmatched performance. Moreover, her book and online class will highlight the information necessary for all those who feel called to this work.



For more information, visit http://www.thesonghealer.com.



About The Song Healer

Noted as The Song Healer, Elizabeth Knudson is a lyric soprano and energy healer based in Richmond, Virginia.



Contact:

Elizabeth Faye Knudson

Lyric Soprano & Intuitive Song Healer

info@thesonghealer.com

(804) 482-0150



Website:

http://www.thesonghealer.com



Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/thesonghealer/

https://www.instagram.com/thesonghealer/

https://twitter.com/thesonghealer