The Sovereign Health Group's Chandler Facility Receives Joint Commission Accreditation

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2015 --The Joint Commission has granted accreditation to the Sovereign Health Group's Chandler, Arizona facility. The Joint Commission accreditation and certification are recognized nationwide as the gold standard for healthcare facilities and it is the highest level of accreditation available. Receiving accreditation reflects an organization's commitment to meeting performance standards.



Sovereign Health of Arizona passed a comprehensive inspection that assessed the facility's patient care and services, and evaluated all policies and procedures. The Chandler facility will continue to undergo routine inspections to ensure it continues to meet the highest standards.



"Our mission at Sovereign Health has always been to bring unsurpassed treatment to our patients," said Tonmoy Sharma, CEO of the Sovereign Health Group. "I'm pleased with the Joint Commission accreditation for our Chandler facility, as it reinforces our commitment to our patients. Regardless of our recent accomplishments, such as ranking number six in the OC Business Journal's fastest-growing companies, the care we provide to our patients will remain our top priority."



The Joint Commission's accreditation for Sovereign Health of Chandler, Arizona is the latest success story for the Sovereign Health Group. Now all seven facilities, including: Sovereign Health of San Clemente, Sovereign Health of Los Angeles, Sovereign Health of San Diego, Sovereign Health of Palm Desert, Sovereign Health of Fort Myers, FL and Sovereign Health of Pompano Beach, FL have been granted Joint Commission accreditation. As the Sovereign Health Group continues to grow and open additional treatment facilities throughout the United States, it remains steadfast in its goal to provide patients with the comprehensive treatment they need.



About the Sovereign Health Group

The Sovereign Health Group's mission has been to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality behavioral health treatment services. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its eight facilities in Arizona, California, Florida and Utah. Sovereign's growth will continue in the coming year with additional facilities to be opened in California. The company's national footprint will also expand with the opening of facilities in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Texas. Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members as well.



To learn more about the Sovereign Health Group and its wide range of services, please contact Wendy Allen, Public Relations Manager, at 866-948-9688 or visit www.sovarizona.com