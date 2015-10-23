San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2015 --The Sovereign Health Group is pleased to participate in the 6th Western Conference on Behavioral Health and Addictive Disorders this month. The conference will be held from Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2015, to Friday, Oct. 30, 2015, at The Newport Beach Marriott Hotel and Spa, located at 900 Newport Center Dr., Newport Beach, California. During the event, a Sovereign Health booth and staff will be available to inform attendees about the wide range of services offered by Sovereign Health, both locally and nationally.



Meghan Marcum, Psy.D., Sovereign Health of California's Director of Clinical Excellence, will be presenting a workshop at the conference entitled, "Cognitive Based Interventions for Co-Occurring Disorders." She is pleased to be speaking and stated, "The advancements in evidenced-based interventions have led to improvements in traditional therapy models. I am looking forward to discussing different cognitive-based interventions that have been shown to improve outcomes in the treatment of co-occurring disorders."



Dr. Marcum's seminar will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2015, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Other notable speakers at the conference include Gabor Mate, M.D., Pat Love, Ed.D. and Ralph Carson, Ph.D.



