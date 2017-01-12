The Spa on Rodeo Specializes in Beverly Hills CoolSculpting

Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2017 --The Spa on Rodeo has made a name for itself as one of the most luxurious day spas in the Beverly Hills area. They continue to offer the latest in beauty treatments with their Beverly Hills CoolSculpting service. In addition to this new treatment, The Spa on Rodeo offers more general services like massages, facials, permanent cosmetics, manicures, pedicures, cupping and much more. Beverly Hills CoolSculpting is a great way to lose stubborn fat, but what is it exactly?



CoolSculpting is a non-invasive, non-surgical, fat-freezing treatment that is approved by the FDA. This science was discovered almost on accident by a group of scientists who were conducting an unrelated study. Beverly Hills CoolSculpting shouldn't be used as a person's sole means to losing weight. Instead, it should be use to target and attack stubborn fat areas that are resistant to diet and exercise. The procedure is so simple that people can get right back into their daily routine directly after the treatment.



The best thing about Beverly Hills CoolSculpting is that the treatment is relatively long-lasting as long as the client doesn't gain a large amount after the procedure is performed. The Spa on Rodeo treats each patient as the individual they are and will recommend the best treatment plan for their Beverly Hills CoolSculpting treatment.



About The Spa on Rodeo

The Spa on Rodeo is a luxury day spa that offers a full range of services. They are located on the famed Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, CA. This spa specializes in massages, facials, manicures, pedicures, Botox, Beverly Hills CoolSculpting, permanent cosmetics and much more.



For more information about their "menu" and to see pricing, visit their website or give them a call at 424-284-8040. Their address is 421 N. Rodeo Drive Beverly Hills, CA 90210.