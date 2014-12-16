The Staff at Achieve Clinical Research Is Looking for Volunteers Who Would Like to Participate in a Cold Sore Clinical Trial in Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2014 --Why Do They Need Research Volunteers?



The blisters that appear on the lips and edges of the mouth are caused by the herpes simplex virus (HSV). For those that suffer from recurrent cold sores, current medical treatments can be used to manage and reduce the number of outbreaks they experience. While the sores themselves will heal within a couple weeks, there is still no cure for the virus that produces them.



Experts have a much greater understanding of these types of diseases, but it's still something that patients must contend with for life. More effective topical therapies, let alone a cure, are not going to be possible without the insights garnered from clinical trials. Volunteers at Achieve play a very important role in ensuring that there is continued progress made in this field of medicine.



The direct benefits of participating in a clinical trial in Birmingham include:



- Qualified individuals are gaining access to premium medical care at no cost

- Participants don't need to have health insurance

- Participants are compensated for time and travel expenses



The Symptoms of Cold Sores



Cold sores are a form of blister that manifest on the lips and edges of the patient's mouth. However, many people that are infected by the virus never develop physical symptoms.



Aside from the sore that usually will itch, blister and crust over, the other symptoms of an outbreak can include:



- Sore throat

- Headaches

- Fever

- Muscle aches

- Swollen lymph nodes



Qualifying for a Clinical Trial in Birmingham



Applicants must meet certain inclusion criteria in order to qualify for a clinical trial. The criteria are specified in the study protocol and can vary depending on the type of trial and medical condition. Achieve's principal investigators screen all applicants prior to enrollment. Volunteers are also required to submit a signed informed consent agreement if they want to participate in a clinical trial.



The staff at Achieve Clinical Research informs each applicant about the various procedures and methods involved in the study. It's extremely important that each applicant is well aware of the risks and benefits before they are given the consent form. Research volunteers should also understand that they do have the right to withdraw from the clinical trial at any time after enrollment.



Achieve's Clinical Research Facility



As one of Birmingham's premier research facilities, Achieve Clinical Research specializes in conducting Phase II-IV clinical trials. Their team has the resources and capabilities to conduct studies for a variety of conditions such as fibromyalgia, rheumatoid arthritis, and high cholesterol. Since 1998, their fully-equipped research site has been able to accommodate more intensive clinical studies, while providing a comfortable and engaging experience for research volunteers.



For Sponsors and CRO's



Achieve Clinical Research is only a 20 minute drive from Birmingham International Airport and right next door to two of the city's major medical centers. Their Principal Investigators have more than a decade of experience in the clinical trial industry. Since 1998, Achieve has built up an extensive network of local physicians and medical specialists.



Find out more at http://www.achieveclinical.com/cro-sponsors/



Abut Achieve Clinical Research

Achieve Clinical Research conducts a wide range of clinical trials in Birmingham, AL. For more information about these research opportunities, please visit their website (http://www.achieveclinical.com/trial/) or contact them directly at 205-380-6434.