The Standard PDF to Flipbook Software, Flip PDF, Has Been Upgraded to Version 4.1.13

Flip Builder announced the latest release of Flip PDF, the digital publishing industry's leading online publication software program. The PDF to flipbook software V.4.1.13 provides some of the most requested updates and also offers several new capabilities such as retaining the flipbook settings when changing the template and removing the FlipBuilder's website link on right click.



Some of the specialties of the online tool include the ability to insert blank pages into flipbooks, the feature to set full screen mode for books in the Mac App output format, and the ability to zoom in the Float template. Along with the opportunity to ask for special customization, the company has also added an easy online tutorial to give customers more support for the use of the software.



Sam Huang, the Chief Engineer of FlipBuilder, says, “While many companies as well as individuals find Flip PDF easy to use, they can now publish eBooks, newspapers, business brochures, distribute online magazine, corporate reports, event flyers, newsletters, educational books, annual reports, or any other type of multi-pages document. Not only do we continue to offer new and improved results, we seek out industry standards and processes that make our software continually work better for our customers. While using the Flip PDF tool, our customers partner with us when they suggest improvements.”



He further added, “We now offer the option for customers using the registered version can now right click and remove the FlipBuilder website link. We have also fixed the import issue many which allow other types of files to be attached to FlipBuild jobs.”



Existing users now can upgrade their software to the newest version to enjoy the new features. FlipBuilder team continually improves the performance of their flipbook software.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is an innovative and revolutionary platform for professionals to publish their digital books online. The company serves the industry by providing easy-to-use tool to thousands of online publishers.



For more information about FlipBuilder, please visit their website at http://www.flipbuilder.com/flip-pdf/



To learn more about this software or the company, or to schedule an interview with Sam Huang, please email pr@flipbuilder.com