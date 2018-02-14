The Star Bell Tent Range Set to Revolutionise Camping

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2018 --Boutique Camping launches the Star Bell Tent range on Kickstarter, including the Star Bell Tent and the Star Emperor Bell Tent. Designed and developed by glamping experts and camping innovators Boutique Camping, it's time to get your hands on the most exciting tents from 435 with a pledge on the Kickstarter page.



By crowdsourcing to help launch the Star Bell Tent range, Boutique Camping aims to achieve £75,000 for manufacturing and launching the full collection.



So what's it all about?



The 5m Star Bell Tent was released and tested in the market last year, with a limited production number of 50 tents, resulting in fantastic feedback. Having been in the glamping business for such a long time, the Boutique Camping team have been able to improve and innovate this unique design.



How have they done this?



The Star Bell Tent range comes ready to use straight out of the box. Ideal for everyday users and experts alike, it's designed for glampers who are looking for an industry-leading tent to fulfil their needs.



What makes them different?



Every design has an integrated canopy; this allows you to utilise the 50cm overhang and leave muddy shoes at the entrance. No longer will you need to spend extra time and money sourcing a canopy and putting it up alongside your tent.



The tents also boast 360° netting, which offers more than just a fantastic view of your surroundings; you can keep dry on wet summer days and feel relief from the extra ventilation when it gets a little warmer. All this while knowing no creepy crawlies are keeping you company.



Meanwhile, it's goodbye to guy ropes and sliders and hello to webbing, creating a sturdier pitch even in the highest winds.



Both the Star Emperor Bell Tent and the Star Bell Tent, boast features like the webbing, a 2m high entrance, 360 degree netting and a unique curved entrance. However, the Star Emperor Bell Tent is enormous; 6.55m x 4m with 2 central poles and a unique curved star shape.



Specifications:



Unique 6m x 4m design sleeps for up to 10 people (Star Emperor) 5m/4m Sleeps 4 adults on airbeds/ 6 Adults (Star bell)

360-degree netting for perfect views and added ventilation

Double stitched seams

200cm of headroom (Star Emperor),

Canvas webbing

2m high entrance

Curved canopy pole

285g per sqm cotton canvas

Integrated canopy

Quick set up

Three spring-loaded 22mm A-frames

Rot repellent, waterproof & UV resistant

Interior pockets

Sleeps 12 adults on airbeds

Zipped walls for airflow additional ventilation

Zipped mosquito door

12 months manufacturer's warranty

Integrated 50cm canopy



You can back Boutique Camping on their Kickstarter page now; starting at £199*, for the 4m Weekender Star Bell Tent (RRP 249).



For those looking to make a smaller donation, backers can pledge as little as £20 and receive a free LED heart light.



About Boutique Camping

Boutique Camping is an e-commerce website that began in the summer of 2010. Co-founders Ollie and Fiaz made it their mission to create a company that was fun and colourful and aimed towards traditional camping and festival Glampers.



Since then, they have been developing, designing and manufacturing bell tents in different colours and patterns. It has now also progressed into designing revolutionary bell tents and accessories.