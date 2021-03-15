The Strategic Cooperation Between Gshopper and Gohyo at the Time of eCommerce Development

Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2021 --In recent years, Gshopper, one of the most influential eCommerce shopping platforms, has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Gohyo, a famous household appliance brand on the market. The strategic cooperation between Gshopper and Gohyo is a deepening of the collaboration between the two sides after Gohyo's flagship products such as Gohyo electric kettle, Gohyo toaster, are launched on Gshopper. According to the agreement, Gshopper and Gohyo will carry out all-round strategic cooperation in diverse fields, such as channel resources, cross-border marketing, eCommerce strategic cooperation.



Overview of Strategic Partnership between Gshopper and Gohyo



With innovation as the impetus for development, Gshopper has been leading the cross-border eCommerce market and created core value in the eCommerce market segment. Through years of development, Gshopper has constructed new eCommerce ecology of product services, thus quickly expanding the new friend circle, and injecting more fresh vitality into the eCommerce market's growth. While maintaining its traditional business competitiveness, Gshopper fully kicks off new partnerships and actively explores the integration of new product categories and services. It is Gshopper's commitment that provides consumers with high-quality products and refined services, thereby meeting consumers' personalized, diversified needs.



In the field of home appliances, Gohyo is one of the world-renowned household appliance manufacturers. They focus on product development, technologies, and convenient functions, making itself one of the most highly recognized household appliance manufacturers globally. Under the partnership, Gshopper will also leverage on its strong supply chain, system, logistics, and service capability and allow high-quality Gohyo products to be delivered to consumers with high efficiency. Moreover, Gohyo will leverage on Gshopper's powerful service and system to convey Gohyo's brand and image to the end-users.



Gshopper and Gohyo's Mutually Beneficial Strategic Relationship Overview



This partnership forebodes that Gohyo and Gshopper will jointly build high-quality household appliance products and explore the global scale of the eCommerce market. The strategic cooperation gave Gohyo more comprehensive customer access and provides them the potential traffic from Gshopper's huge customer base. A case in point is the Gshopper's shopping festival in 2020. Gohyo was entitled to designated promotional banner on Gshopper, which will enhance media exposure of Gohyo's products through the event. On top of that, by the strategic cooperation with Gshopper, Gohyo can better understand customer needs and adapt to market demand more swiftly.



This strategic cooperation is also another strategic extension of Gshopper's reach in home appliance industry. To date, Gshopper has partnered with Gohyo, Xiaomi, Zenez, ROZI, and other premium brands. There are currently more than 312 stores on the platform. The company's continued focus on household appliances and consumer electronics has been welcomed by customers.



As eCommerce and mobile shopping become part of the trends of consumer shopping behaviors, in the future, both sides will jointly focus on the in-depth exploration of eCommerce business and jointly create shopping sites that users can rest on with assurance and satisfaction. Through the perfect combination of physical goods, logistics, and big data, both sides will constantly bring new ideas in strategic cooperation and user experience so as to meet the diversified needs of consumers.



About Gshopper Online Store

Gshopper is the world's leading technology-driven eCommerce and online shopping service provider. Its cutting-edge online shopping platform allows consumers to purchase any desired merchandise anywhere and anytime. As an online shopping service provider, Gshopper has opened its technology and service to partners, branders, and consumers to drive productivity improvements and innovations in the eCommerce industry. Gshopper is also the epoch-making e-importer in the eCommerce industry, and it has received several rounds of venture capital close to $100M. Currently, Gshopper has set up eight senior centers globally and can provide service for nearly 156 countries.



