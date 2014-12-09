The Street Smarts App Helps Parents of Children with Special Needs Avoid the Unthinkable

Hamilton, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2014 --Becoming separated from your child is a parent's worst nightmare. Now imagine your child has special needs.



Approximately 2 million children in North America live with autism and about half of them have wandered away from a safe situation at least once during their childhood. The best approach to teach basic life skills is through Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) treatment, but despite being deemed medically necessary in many states, the treatment can be expensive and inaccessible.



Street Smarts by Special Appucations and developed by Weever Apps is a mobile app for students with autism that was designed using the science of ABA. The first app of its kind, Street Smarts teaches children with special needs what to do if they are lost and also coaches caregivers on how to practice the tactics in the real world.



"Having a child component and a teacher/parent component built into the framework of the same app makes it really unique," says Sarah Kupferschmidt M.A., BCBA, CEO and Co-Founder of Special Appucations. "The instructional design is informed by cutting edge research on how to teach this really important safety skill to maximize the learning potential for any child that uses it. The app is all about keeping kids with special needs safe!"



This app release brings Special Appucations closer to their mission of developing a complete ABA curriculum that is mobile, cost effective and easily accessible. To that end, Special Appucations plans to release many ABA-related apps in the near future with App Development partner Weever Apps.



"The app is driven by high quality videos and animations to keep learners engaged," says Steve McBride, CEO of Weever Apps. "With Morton the Monkey as their guide, children with autism or other special needs can learn in a fun and interactive way."



Street Smarts is the only ABA safety skills app that includes a parent/teacher component to help practice the steps in the real world. The app was awarded a 9/10 overall rating at kiddycharts.com (link: http://www.kiddycharts.com/review/little-star-presents-street-smarts-app/)



Street Smarts is available for download on the App Store, Google Play and BlackBerry World for $1.99 in Canada/USA and £1.49 in the UK. The Street Smarts app can help empower children with the skills they need to keep them safe in the event that they become separated from their parents/caregiver.



Links:



App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/street-smarts/id881549494?mt=8



Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.appucations.streetsmarts



BlackBerry World: http://appworld.blackberry.com/webstore/content/57676888/?lang=en&countrycode=CA



About Special Appucations

At Special Appucations, we're pretty passionate when it comes to making the learning process fun and engaging for kids with special needs. As Board Certified Behaviour Analysts (BCBAs) who work with children with autism, we created Special Appucations to address the unique and specific learning needs of kids with autism and other developmental delays. It's our goal to continue to develop new and inspiring ways to help you teach and connect with your child.



For more information visit: specialappucations.com/



About Weever Apps

Weever Apps is an innovative mobile solutions company. Our platform is used to create apps in 11 languages in over 65 countries around the world. We develop cost efficient, beautifully designed and highly functional mobile experiences.



For more information visit weeverapps.com.

To contact directly email hello@weeverapps.com or call 800-299-0623.